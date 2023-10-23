KinnPorsche stars Mile and Apo bring Man Suang tour to Singapore on Dec 1

(From left) Thai actors Bas Asavapatr Ponpiboon, Apo Nattawin Wattanagitiphat, Mile Phakphum Romsaithong and Tong Thanayut Thakoonauttaya will be in Singapore on Dec 1 for The Magical ManSuang Asia Tour.

Fans of hit Thai romance series KinnPorsche The Series La Forte (2022) will be able to catch its lead actors Mile Phakphum Romsaithong and Apo Nattawin Wattanagitiphat at The Theatre at Mediacorp on Dec 1 as part of The Magical ManSuang Asia Tour.

They will be promoting their period film Man Suang (2023) as part of the show, and will reprise key scenes from the big-budget political thriller set during the 19th-century reign of King Rama III.

Tickets to The Magical ManSuang Asia Tour, priced at $128 to $268, will go on sale on Friday at 2pm via Ticketmaster’s website and at SingPost outlets.

Live Nation members can visit livenation.sg to access a pre-sale that starts on Thursday from 2pm till 11.59pm.

The Magical ManSuang Asia Tour will begin in Jakarta on Nov 11, followed by Taipei on Nov 18 and Hong Kong on Nov 22, before wrapping up in Singapore.

In the film, Apo plays Khem, a traditional dancer who is recruited to spy at elite club Man Suang and uncover a plot to overthrow the order of the king. Finding a kindred spirit in Chatra (Mile), the club’s taphon drummer, the two team up to stop the underground rebellion.

Thai actor Apo Nattawin Wattanagitiphat in the movie Man Suang (2023). PHOTO: BE ON CLOUD The duo will be joined by Man Suang co-stars and fellow Thai actors Bas Asavapatr Ponpiboon and Tong Thanayut Thakoonauttaya.

Man Suang premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2023 before opening in Thailand in August. The movie was not released in Singapore.

Mile, 31, and Apo, 29 - who played Kinn and Porsche respectively in the series about a mafia scion (Mile) who falls for his bodyguard (Apo) - were last in Singapore together for KinnPorsche The Series World Tour that was held at The Star Theatre in October 2022. Apo was also in town for the Harper’s Bazaar Asia NewGen Fashion Awards 2022 in November 2022.

Thai actor Mile Phakphum Romsaithong in the movie Man Suang (2023). PHOTO: BE ON CLOUD

Book It/The Magical Mansuang in Singapore

Where: The Theatre at Mediacorp, 1 Stars Avenue

When: Dec 1, 8pm

Admission: Tickets priced from $128 to $268 go on sale on Friday at 2pm via Ticketmaster’s website (ticketmaster.sg) and hotline (3158-8588), and at all SingPost outlets