Little explorers will love new underwater-themed Kiztopia Club at The Woodleigh Mall

If your kids have a penchant for all things 'under the sea', they are going to love Kiztopia's third thematic Kiztopia Club that just opened at The Woodleigh Mall.

Even if they are not fans of the aquatic, the indoor play area has enough to keep them fully engaged and entertained.

It is the first Kiztopia Club to have an underwater theme, and boasts 3,000 sq ft of space for your little ones to run about.

Although smaller than its flagship outlet at Marina Square (which is a whopping 18,000 sq ft), the Woodleigh outlet includes immersive play concepts like a climbing wall, trampolines, sand pits, slides for different age groups, and a mega ball pit.

As a parent to rambunctious two-and-a-half-year-old twins, this journalist was actually grateful for the relatively smaller area after working up a sweat running and climbing after the kids.

They thoroughly enjoyed exploring their way through the play concepts, and it was a great way to get them to use up some of that endless energy young kids always seem to have.

Be warned though: your kids may not want to leave, even after a two-hour play session.

The indoor playground is catered to children aged one to 10 years old.

Admission:

X-press 1 Hour: $19.80

X-plore 2 Hours: $29.80

10 x Admission Pass X-press 1 Hour: $168.00

10 x Admission Pass X-press 2 Hours: $248.00

VIP Pass: $388.00

Venue: The Woodleigh Mall,11 Bidadari Park Dr, #01-50/51,Singapore 367803

Opening Hours: 10am to 8pm (Sunday to Thursday), 10 am to 9pm (Friday, Saturday and public holidays)

Website: www.kiztopia.com