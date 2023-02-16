Naomi Neo spends $20k on daughter’s birthday party; netizens divided

$20,000 for a birthday party? No big deal for Singapore influencer Naomie Neo.

The 27-year old mum apparently spent that amount on her daughter Zyla Rey’s birthday bash in January when she turned two.

The mother-of-two shared snippets of the dino-themed birthday party in a TikTok video on Wednesday (Feb 15). The celebration was presumably held in Neo's new three-storey home.

The video shows a grandiose birthday set-up, that included a two-tiered cake, 3D dino decorations, and many kid-friendly games like bouncy castle and a ball pit.

Her caption reads: “And netizens prolly gon’ say I don’t love my son now”.

However, it was not the caption that caught netizens, who focused more on the extravagant birthday bash.

One even pointed out that the party was “practically almost the cost of a small wedding”.

Neo had others in her camp too.

One user, in response to a comment that she was spoiling her children, said: “None of your business, they’re rich, deal with it”.