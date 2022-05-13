One last dance in tribute to local ballroom legend Sunny Low

Mr Sunny Low had been at his happiest recently when spending time with his grandchildren and loved ones.

Dancing and family were the two great loves of Mr Sunny Low, the Singaporean ballroom legend who passed away unexpectedly on May 8 (Sunday) at the age of 82.

So it was fitting when his family and students paid tribute to him with a spontaneous and joyful round of the Chilli Cha Cha during his funeral on May 12.

The dancing group included Sunny's widow, Mrs Aleena Low, his sister Betty, his brother Lawrence, along with sons Melvyn and Jovyn, daughters-in-law Nancy and Cindy, and grandchildren. A video of their dance has since gone viral on social media.

Mrs Low, 67, told The Straits Times that the Cha Cha had special significance because her husband had been a household name in the 1970s' as the King of Rock N' Roll and Cha Cha.

"I met Sunny when I was 15, and then began dancing with him... I wanted to complete the dance for him," she said.

The couple had met at Mr Low's father's dance studio in 1969, and married in 1989.

In the interim, they established their own space - Sunny Low Dance Studio - in 1986.

They also dedicated themselves to sharing the art of ballroom dancing to their fellow Singaporeans, and to growing the local dance scene. And in 1987, they founded the Singapore International Ballroom Dancing Championships, which for 26 years brought world-class dancers to Singapore - placing the nation on the global map of ballroom, and elevating dance standards both here and in Asia.

Mrs Low added her husband had been at his happiest recently when spending time with his grandchildren and loved ones.

She shared a photo of him at his granddaughter Claira's first birthday party recently - beaming widely while holding the toddler close.

Birthday celebrations on May 1 for his four-year-old grandson, Jaren, also proved to be meaningful.

"That was the latest and happiest time for Sunny as Covid-19 restrictions were just lifted, and we were able to invite past and present students as well as relatives," said Mrs Low.