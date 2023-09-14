Singapore actors starstruck by Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan at Ronny Chieng’s stand-up show here

Local actors Koh Chieng Mun (left) and Janice Koh (second from right) with Ke Huy Quan (second from left) and comedian Ronny Chieng (right).

How often does one get to rub shoulders with an Oscar winner?

It was no surprise then that local actors Pierre Png, Janice Koh and Koh Chieng Mun were starstruck when they met American-Vietnamese actor Ke Huy Quan.

Naturally, they jumped at the chance to take photos with the 51-year-old star.

Quan, who won the Best Supporting Actor Oscar in March for his role in the film Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022), was a guest at Malaysian comedian Ronny Chieng’s sold-out stand-up comedy show at the Star Performing Arts Centre on Wednesday.

Quan and Chieng, 37, co-starred in the Disney+ comedy series American Born Chinese (2023).

Png, 49, shared a wefie that he took with the pair on his Instagram Stories. Koh, 49, also sharing a group photo on Instagram, said she was “pleasantly surprised to meet the very lovely and affable Quan”.

The gathering backstage after the show was a mini Crazy Rich Asians reunion of sorts too. Chieng and the home-grown actors all starred in the hit 2018 romantic comedy.

Quan is in Singapore to attend the TIME100 Impact Awards, which will be held at National Gallery Singapore on Sunday and recognises global leaders who have gone above and beyond to move their industries forward.

He will be honoured alongside entertainers like Bollywood actor-singer Ayushmann Khurrana and American-Korean singer Eric Nam.