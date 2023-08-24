Skate, surf, ski and snowboard in Orchard Road from Oct 28

While Singapore may not have ski resorts and surf breaks, you will be able to skate, surf, ski and snowboard in the heart of Orchard Road with the opening of sports-themed attraction Trifecta from Oct 28.

The first-of-its-kind in Asia, the action sports venue is located next to Somerset Skate Park. It boasts the world’s first hybrid skate bowl designed for skateboarding and surfskating, as well as facilities for both beginners and seasoned riders to learn and train for surfing and winter sports without having to leave the country.

In a media release on Thursday, Trifecta noted that board sport enthusiasts can attempt both winter and summer sports on the same day at the venue which will operate from 7am to midnight daily.

Part of a larger Orchard Road rejuvenation plan, Trifecta was first announced at the Tourism Industry Conference organised by the Singapore Tourism Board in April 2022, as part of a $500 million injection of funds to kick-start the tourism sector after the industry was ravaged by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Conceptualised and developed by home-grown adventure travel company The Ride Side, Trifecta spans 4,609 sqm – or approximately the size of four Olympic swimming pools – in Somerset Road. Trifecta declined to disclose how much the project cost.

“Despite the growing interest in board sports in Asia, we realised there weren’t enough spaces at home that allowed people to discover, watch, and learn,” said co-founder of The Ride Side, Ms Daphne Goh, in the press statement.

“At Trifecta by The Ride Side, we welcome all who are interested in board sports to take that first step with us, and for all enthusiasts to continue to hone their skills and share their experiences with the greater community.”

Technology will feature prominently in Trifecta, which has indoor surf and snow simulators. Users and visitors will also be able to book sessions and classes, track their training schedules and make cashless payments via an app that also has a rewards programme.

Bookings for arena sessions and introductory, beginner or intermediate classes have already opened via www.trifectasingapore.com.

Single-class passes for 60-minute sessions at the arenas start from $54 for Skate, $90 for Snow/Ski and $108 for Surf.

Early-bird packages – with up to 10 per cent off passes and credit packages – are available till Sept 4. General sales kick off from Sept 5, when visitors will also be able to purchase off-peak single passes and open sessions.

In the snow arena, there are virtual reality ski simulator machines with speed simulation and directional movements to mimic natural mountain terrain. These can accommodate up to six riders at a time.

There is also a “freestyle” area fitted with airbags and dry slopes where riders can try snowboarding tricks such as jumps and backflips in a safe environment.

Guests will be able to use surfboards with fins in this Olympic-size, deep water wave pool by leading German artificial wave simulator company Citywave. PHOTO: TRIFECTA The surf arena, on the other hand, has Asia’s largest and deepest standing wave pool, which is 10m wide and generates 1.5m-high waves. Guests will be able to use surfboards with fins in this Olympic-size, deep-water wave pool by leading German artificial wave simulator company Citywave. Trifecta said that each session can accommodate 12 people per hour.

The skate arena, which will be free for all to use, features the world’s first hybrid skate bowl designed for skateboarding and surfskating. PHOTO: TRIFECTA The skate arena, which will be free for all to use, features the world’s first hybrid skate bowl designed for skateboarding and surfskating. Designed by skaters from popular Balinese skate parks, Trifecta said it was built to complement the Somerset Skate Park next door.

Activities in the snow, surf, and skate arenas are only open to those aged six and above. There are no age restrictions for other areas of the attraction.

Additionally, all participants will have to undergo a safety induction programme with Trifecta’s first-aid trained instructors before classes begin.