 Skate, surf, ski and snowboard in Orchard Road from Oct 28, Latest Others News - The New Paper
Lifestyle

Skate, surf, ski and snowboard in Orchard Road from Oct 28

Skate, surf, ski and snowboard in Orchard Road from Oct 28
Conceptualised and developed by home-grown adventure travel company The Ride Side, Trifecta spans 4,609 sqm.PHOTO: TRIFECTA
Anjali Raguraman Correspondent
Aug 24, 2023 08:15 pm

While Singapore may not have ski resorts and surf breaks, you will be able to skate, surf, ski and snowboard in the heart of Orchard Road with the opening of sports-themed attraction Trifecta from Oct 28.

The first-of-its-kind in Asia, the action sports venue is located next to Somerset Skate Park. It boasts the world’s first hybrid skate bowl designed for skateboarding and surfskating, as well as facilities for both beginners and seasoned riders to learn and train for surfing and winter sports without having to leave the country.

In a media release on Thursday, Trifecta noted that board sport enthusiasts can attempt both winter and summer sports on the same day at the venue which will operate from 7am to midnight daily.

Part of a larger Orchard Road rejuvenation plan, Trifecta was first announced at the Tourism Industry Conference organised by the Singapore Tourism Board in April 2022, as part of a $500 million injection of funds to kick-start the tourism sector after the industry was ravaged by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Conceptualised and developed by home-grown adventure travel company The Ride Side, Trifecta spans 4,609 sqm – or approximately the size of four Olympic swimming pools – in Somerset Road. Trifecta declined to disclose how much the project cost.

“Despite the growing interest in board sports in Asia, we realised there weren’t enough spaces at home that allowed people to discover, watch, and learn,” said co-founder of The Ride Side, Ms Daphne Goh, in the press statement.

Ms Rui Matsukawa (centre) posted a photo of herself and two participants mimicking the shape of the Eiffel Tower in front of the historical landmark.
World

Japan's lawmaker resigns after posting tourist-like photos

Related Stories

Half-naked Pattaya tourist dangles from hotel window seconds before plummeting to her death

Two 'very drunk' American tourists found sleeping it off atop Eiffel Tower

‘So others could take a picture’: Boy, 13, survives after falling 30m at Grand Canyon

“At Trifecta by The Ride Side, we welcome all who are interested in board sports to take that first step with us, and for all enthusiasts to continue to hone their skills and share their experiences with the greater community.”

Technology will feature prominently in Trifecta, which has indoor surf and snow simulators. Users and visitors will also be able to book sessions and classes, track their training schedules and make cashless payments via an app that also has a rewards programme.

Bookings for arena sessions and introductory, beginner or intermediate classes have already opened via www.trifectasingapore.com.

Single-class passes for 60-minute sessions at the arenas start from $54 for Skate, $90 for Snow/Ski and $108 for Surf.

Early-bird packages – with up to 10 per cent off passes and credit packages – are available till Sept 4. General sales kick off from Sept 5, when visitors will also be able to purchase off-peak single passes and open sessions.

In the snow arena, there are virtual reality ski simulator machines with speed simulation and directional movements to mimic natural mountain terrain. These can accommodate up to six riders at a time.

There is also a “freestyle” area fitted with airbags and dry slopes where riders can try snowboarding tricks such as jumps and backflips in a safe environment.

Guests will be able to use surfboards with fins in this Olympic-size, deep water wave pool by leading German artificial wave simulator company Citywave. PHOTO: TRIFECTA

The surf arena, on the other hand, has Asia’s largest and deepest standing wave pool, which is 10m wide and generates 1.5m-high waves.

Guests will be able to use surfboards with fins in this Olympic-size, deep-water wave pool by leading German artificial wave simulator company Citywave. Trifecta said that each session can accommodate 12 people per hour.

The skate arena, which will be free for all to use, features the world’s first hybrid skate bowl designed for skateboarding and surfskating. PHOTO: TRIFECTA

The skate arena, which will be free for all to use, features the world’s first hybrid skate bowl designed for skateboarding and surfskating. Designed by skaters from popular Balinese skate parks, Trifecta said it was built to complement the Somerset Skate Park next door.

Activities in the snow, surf, and skate arenas are only open to those aged six and above. There are no age restrictions for other areas of the attraction.

Additionally, all participants will have to undergo a safety induction programme with Trifecta’s first-aid trained instructors before classes begin.

A 70-seat eatery that will have all-day breakfast, lunch, and dinner menus with baked goods, grain bowls, coffee, desserts and beers.  PHOTO: TRIFECTA

For dining options, Trifecta has teamed up with homegrown bagel joint Two Men Bagel House to set up Butter - a 70-seat eatery that will have all-day breakfast, lunch, and dinner menus with baked goods, grain bowls, coffee, desserts and beers.

The Ride Side’s flagship retail store within the venue will have custom ski and snowboard boot fitting services, equipment maintenance and demo boards that can be tested in the various arenas.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

TOURIST ATTRACTIONSTOURISM & TRAVELWINTER SPORTSSPORTS AND RECREATION