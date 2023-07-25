Spotify increases prices for Premium subscriptions globally, including Singapore

Spotify's price adjustment will affect over 200 million subscribers in more than 50 countries.

Popular music streaming platform Spotify has increased the price of its Premium subscription plans globally, including Singapore.

The price adjustment will affect over 200 million subscribers in more than 50 countries, said Spotify on its website on Monday.

The new prices will kick in with the September billing cycle, said Spotify in an email sent to Premium subscribers.

In Singapore, Spotify offers four Premium plans: Premium Individual, Premium Duo, Premium Family and Premium Student.

The price of the Premium Individual monthly plan will increase from $9.99 to $10.98, while the price of the Premium Family monthly plan will increase from $16.98 to $17.98. It is not clear if the price includes goods and services tax (GST).

The Straits Times has contacted Spotify for more information about the other Premium price plans for Singapore and if the cost includes GST.

“The market landscape has continued to evolve since we launched. So that we can keep innovating, we are changing our Premium prices across a number of markets around the world. These updates will help us continue to deliver value to fans and artists on our platform,” said Spotify.

The company also said that users will be give a one-month grace period before the new price becomes effective - unless they cancel before the grace period ends.

Some countries that will be impacted by the price hike include the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Brazil, New Zealand and Indonesia.