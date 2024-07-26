Teatime: Crossing borders for 'me time'
This is part of a weekly column in which we talk about anything under the sun
The first time I travelled solo was in 1998 – and it was unplanned.
I had lost my patience with my travelling partner and bought a bus ticket to Chiang Mai while the Swede slept in our shared room in Bangkok.
Internet was at the time used mainly for sending e-mails and I did not even have a copy of Lonely Planet, the travelling bible for backpackers in pre-Google days.
But it did not stop me from setting out on my own and that decision got me hooked on solo travel.
Now that I am in my 40s, the travel bug has left me and when I do use my passport, it is to leave behind my responsibilities.
The joy in travel no longer lies exclusively in discovering new places but more in savouring a meal without having to cook and wash, having someone else clean the toilet and tidy up the bedroom, and enjoying "me time".
Work recently took me to Beijing and I gladly left for several days without having to care about the husband, the cats, the dogs, the home.
Friends who know me well simply said "have fun". The well-meaning ones but with a lesser understanding of my psyche rattled off a list of must-sees.
They want to share the joy they experienced in seeing those places, I get it. But unsolicited recommendations irritate me as much as TikTok videos of "things you must see/do in xxx".
I did not go to the Great Wall, Forbidden City, Tiananmen Square, Summer Palace.
I marvelled at the landscape, watched the locals, tasted amazing food, took sporadic naps.
The small collection of photos I shared on Facebook were of things that caught my attention. None of the images would qualify for a photography contest.
When I left Beijing, I felt richer in experience and knowledge, my being rejuvenated and ready to return to the daily grind.
I did not even feel battered by the five-hour wait in the plane when air travel in the area came to a standstill as Typhoon Gaemi wreaked havoc in the south-east.
I thought of blaming the weather for stopping me from seeing the wondrous attractions but I reminded myself that I am not answerable to anyone for what I do with my own free time.
The magic of travel is in making my own discoveries, free of obligations and expectations.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now