Unconventional ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day

Traditionally known to celebrate love, Valentine’s Day is also about showmanship — many of your significant others will not be expecting a regular date night.

If you’re not exactly sure what to do in light of the ongoing pandemic, we’ve got you covered. Whether you’re coupled up, single, or somewhere in between, these creative date ideas will make your Valentine’s Day one to remember.

Try an immersive dining experience

Inspired by the book Around The World In 80 Days, the team at Andsoforth has developed a whimsical space (think: outlandish sets, aerial dancers, actors, chefs and more) that will transport you into the pages of the book as you indulge in delectable dishes from the sample menu. Don’t fret if you haven’t read the book; the experience does not focus heavily on the details. Just prepare your tummies and let loose.

Enjoy skyline views with cocktails in hand

Overlooking Singapore’s Marina bay, Mr. Stork is located on the 39th floor of Andaz Singapore. The bar has three Valentine’s Day packages that guarantee a table with unobstructed panoramic views of the city skyline, or a teepee tent experience. All packages come with two gin-forward cocktails, a bottle of champagne and a food platter prepared specially for the occasion.

A new haunt for foodie couples

Helmed by chef Marvas Ng, Path is a new restaurant at Marina Bay serving a multi-layered modern Asian dining experience. An acclaimed chef with over a decades worth of experience in restaurants located in China and Singapore – Chef Ng also represented Singapore at the 2020 Culinary Olympics. A perfect date for the adventurous foodies.

Can’t go wrong with a picnic

How about something lowkey instead? Bee’s Knees at The Garage in the Singapore Botanic Gardens offers a complete brunch or dinner basket for two to share, right in the heart of the popular tourist hotspot surrounded by luscious flora.

Get crafty with Tuft Club

Tufting rugs are popular on TikTok and now you can do it too. Tuft Club has everything you will need to let your design dreams come to fruition — a technicolour selection of yarn, the needle gun, the glue and a projector to ease sketching — just bring yourselves and your partner. At the end of the four-and-a-half-hour session, both of you will walk away with a rug to commemorate your time there.

Race across the water at HydroDash

For couples who like a little competition, how about some fun under the sun at HydroDash? The expansive inflatable obstacle course is a great place to challenge one another while having a blast. Non-swimmers need not worry, a life vest will be issued to every participant. Apply lots of sunscreen and may the odds be ever in your favour.

Dirty your hands at Terra & Ember

Remember that romantic scene from the cult movie Ghost? Iconic. Live out the scene in real life during a pottery workshop at Terra & Ember. All materials and equipment are provided, including aprons to protect your clothes from the clay. The workshop is beginner-friendly and couples get to take their creations home after it has been fired in the kiln.

Work up a sweat

Here’s a bit of a twist; take a boxing class together. Sugar boxing is a new concept that encompasses a rhythmic exercise regime, similar to spin classes, that will not only increase your heart rate but also strengthen and tone your arms. Just don’t box one another, no matter how difficult your partner can be.

This article was first published in Harper's Bazaar Singapore.