 Unconventional ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day, Latest Others News - The New Paper
Brandon Chia
Feb 11, 2022 08:58 pm

Traditionally known to celebrate love, Valentine’s Day is also about showmanship — many of your significant others will not be expecting a regular date night.

If you’re not exactly sure what to do in light of the ongoing pandemic, we’ve got you covered. Whether you’re coupled up, single, or somewhere in between, these creative date ideas will make your Valentine’s Day one to remember.

Try an immersive dining experience

Pssstttt! April tickets have been released. Travel Around the World with us! . . . . #andsoforthsg #andsoforth #aroundtheworldin80days #ATW80days #immersive #immersiveworkshop #interactiveworkshop #workshop #setdesign #thingstodo #singapore #sg #travel #travelogue #wanderlust #adventure #sgfood #sgfoodie #sgfoodies #foodsg #foodiesg

Inspired by the book Around The World In 80 Days, the team at Andsoforth has developed a whimsical space (think: outlandish sets, aerial dancers, actors, chefs and more) that will transport you into the pages of the book as you indulge in delectable dishes from the sample menu. Don’t fret if you haven’t read the book; the experience does not focus heavily on the details. Just prepare your tummies and let loose.

Enjoy skyline views with cocktails in hand

It's the most beautiful time of the year! 🎅✨⁠ ⁠ There's still time to make your reservations for Mr Stork, Alley on 25 and 665°F for New Years Eve! Join us on the 31st December and enjoy a selection of many delights. 🤤⁠ ⁠ For reservations, kindly visit #linkinbio.⁠ ⁠

Overlooking Singapore’s Marina bay, Mr. Stork is located on the 39th floor of Andaz Singapore. The bar has three Valentine’s Day packages that guarantee a table with unobstructed panoramic views of the city skyline, or a teepee tent experience. All packages come with two gin-forward cocktails, a bottle of champagne and a food platter prepared specially for the occasion.

A new haunt for foodie couples

When Chef Marvas was working as a pastry chef in a French fine dining restaurant, one of his favourite snacks was madeleines. The Okinawa Brown Sugar Madeleine is perfectly paired with creamy Tahitian vanilla ice cream, rum candied kumquat and zesty citrus sauce. With his style of combining Asian and Western culinary influences (中西合璧), this dessert mirrors Chef Marvas' Chinese origins and represents the career path that he has taken. Path is a new dining concept by @1855fnb and @marvasng, now open. #pathdining #findyourPath

Helmed by chef Marvas Ng, Path is a new restaurant at Marina Bay serving a multi-layered modern Asian dining experience. An acclaimed chef with over a decades worth of experience in restaurants located in China and Singapore – Chef Ng also represented Singapore at the 2020 Culinary Olympics. A perfect date for the adventurous foodies.

Can’t go wrong with a picnic

Exclusive to Bee’s Knees Petite is the Picnic Box, a grab & go box filled with your choice of food & drinks and a take home picnic mat. Collection point for picnic box: 9 Gallop Road, Singapore 259014. 2 pax $55 | 4 pax $95 Reserve at beeskneespetite.oddle.me/en_SG or via link in bio

How about something lowkey instead? Bee’s Knees at The Garage in the Singapore Botanic Gardens offers a complete brunch or dinner basket for two to share, right in the heart of the popular tourist hotspot surrounded by luscious flora. 

Get crafty with Tuft Club

Plush tufted rugs, mirrors and wall-hangings made for any mood ✺ Commission a piece, or create one at our tufting workshops with detailed guidance, tufting guns, scaled cuts of monk's cloth, workshop yarn, tufting frames, backing finishes and all tufting supplies provided. Unwind, create, and enjoy all things tufting along with friendly folks. Link in bio. #tufttheworld

Tufting rugs are popular on TikTok and now you can do it too. Tuft Club has everything you will need to let your design dreams come to fruition — a technicolour selection of yarn, the needle gun, the glue and a projector to ease sketching — just bring yourselves and your partner. At the end of the four-and-a-half-hour session, both of you will walk away with a rug to commemorate your time there.

Race across the water at HydroDash

Running on water is as easy as 1, 2, 3!😉​ ​Join in the fun and get your tickets now at hydrodash.com.sg​ ​ #hydrodashsg #sentosa #thrillseekers #discoversg

For couples who like a little competition, how about some fun under the sun at HydroDash? The expansive inflatable obstacle course is a great place to challenge one another while having a blast. Non-swimmers need not worry, a life vest will be issued to every participant. Apply lots of sunscreen and may the odds be ever in your favour.

Dirty your hands at Terra & Ember

December has descended upon us and we are all geared up with a full line up of workshops, both wheel throwing and miniature pottery, for the Christmas weekend! 2021 hasn't been an easy year as well (we feel you) and we are all in desperate need of a getaway or a short reprieve just to get our souls realigned again. If VTLs are still a big fat dream for you, we have the perfect year-end escape for you and your loved ones! Our wheel throwing experience and mini pottery workshop are suitable for anyone and everyone who has never touched clay in their life! Learn how to make any shape on the electric pottery wheel with close guidance from our instructors. The second part of the experience allows you the time to personalise your pieces with our decorative stamps and to choose your desired glaze colours. It's the perfect way to wile away your slow Christmas day with your loved ones in our cosy studio ❤️ Click on the link to book your spots now! #clay #potterysg #sgceramics #ceramicstudio #pottery #makerssg #wheelthrownpottery #potteryforall #potteryclass #potteryart #instapottery #ceramicist #christmasworkshopsg #ceramiclife #handmadeceramic #handmade #homewares #potterylove #potterylife #shoplocal #makersmovement #handmadegifts #sgmade #handmadesg #kilnfolk #artisan #potterymaking #makersgonnamake #ceramicsofinstagram #workshopsg

Remember that romantic scene from the cult movie Ghost? Iconic. Live out the scene in real life during a pottery workshop at Terra & Ember. All materials and equipment are provided, including aprons to protect your clothes from the clay. The workshop is beginner-friendly and couples get to take their creations home after it has been fired in the kiln.

Work up a sweat

Situated in the heart of Orchard Road, Sugar Boxing promises you a heart pumping sweat session that combines both boxing, strength and HIIT rounds. #SugarBoxingSG

Here’s a bit of a twist; take a boxing class together. Sugar boxing is a new concept that encompasses a rhythmic exercise regime, similar to spin classes, that will not only increase your heart rate but also strengthen and tone your arms. Just don’t box one another, no matter how difficult your partner can be.

This article was first published in Harper's Bazaar Singapore

