'While performing, they wanted me to be erect': Male stripper in S'pore sheds light on trade

Becoming a stripper never really crossed Jacob’s mind, not even when he first considered an ad during one Chinese New Year to be a “boyfriend for rent”.

Intrigued and in need of cash, Jacob (not his real name), in his early 20s at the time, began providing companionship services to women, most of whom were in their 30s and 40s.

Speaking to Zula.sg, the Chinese Singaporean said: “I was charging just $100 to $150 for two hours of dinner and ‘chit chat’ with middle-aged ladies who wanted to rant about their marital problems – they just wanted someone to talk to.”

Though he received many requests for sex, Jacob said he declined them all. Soon after, while on an escort date, he was introduced to the world of stripping by a client.

“She said stripping paid a lot more, and that she was looking for a stripper for a hen’s night,” Jacob said. “That became my first stripping event.”

He picked up a few moves off of YouTube clips and duly did the full monty during his first striptease. Though the clients were satisfied with his performance, they texted him later to tell him they had expected “more”. That’s when he learnt he was expected to sport a hard-on during his act.

Much prep went into maintaining an erection before the actual gig, Jacob explained. In the week leading up, he'd abstain from all sexual activity – so he could get aroused on demand.

Getting jobs wasn’t easy at first, but later, through an agency who took a sizable cut, the bookings came in more regularly. And though 50 per cent of his inquiries were from gay men willing to pay a much higher price, he only accepted bookings from women. His clientele consisted mainly of office ladies and university students.

Jacob shared how one time, he was hired to role-play as a naked waiter at a birthday party. “Instead of strippers, they wanted naked waiters and waitresses serving them drinks. It was fun but strange.”

On another occasion, a repeat customer hired him to watch porn with her. “She just wanted me to go over and not to do anything except watch porn together. It was the easiest assignment ever.”

In addition to being a stripper for hen’s nights, Jacob also offered life drawing and body-painting sessions. “A regular session of 20 to 30 minutes would start at $300.” At this rate, he’d strip only to his G-string. For full nudity, it’s an extra 25 per cent.

A basic requirement of being a stripper is to be comfortable with one’s body, and that requires strict physique maintenance. If his skin is looking particularly bad at any given time, he’d engage make-up services to fix the blemishes.

Jacob’s closest friends weren’t surprised when they found out about his stripping career. In fact, they were really supportive, he said. Some even said they’d refer him to hen’s parties.

His parents were the only ones kept in the dark about his stripping career. “Even if they knew, it wouldn’t be a big deal. They’ll accept my interests, as long as I’m safe and not harming anyone.”

As for the fear of ever getting recognised, Jacob said the closest that ever happened was when he met an acquaintance from his junior college days. Luckily, she didn’t quite make him.