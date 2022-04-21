90 cents durians at FairPrice Bedok North from April 22 to April 24

Get your durian fix at FairPrice Bedok North.

From April 22 to April 24, you can get your Red Prawn, Mao Shan Wang and likes at $0.90 each only at FairPrice Bedok North (212 Bedok North Street 1).

The pop-up stall opens at 10am.

The durians are limited to the first 200 customers daily, and each customer can only purchase a maximum of three durians.