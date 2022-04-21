 90 cents durians at FairPrice Bedok North from April 22 to April 24, Latest Shopping News - The New Paper
Shopping

90 cents durians at FairPrice Bedok North from April 22 to April 24

90 cents durians at FairPrice Bedok North from April 22 to April 24
Get your durian fix at FairPrice Bedok North.PHOTO: FAIRPRICE
Apr 21, 2022 02:37 pm

Get your durian fix at FairPrice this weekend.

From April 22 to April 24, you can get your Red Prawn, Mao Shan Wang and likes at $0.90 each only at FairPrice Bedok North (212 Bedok North Street 1).

The pop-up stall opens at 10am. 

The durians are limited to the first 200 customers daily, and each customer can only purchase a maximum of three durians.

There is no shortage of eggs at FairPrice as it actively diversifies its sources of eggs to ensure availability.
Shopping

Special discount on FairPrice Pasar Eggs from April 20 to 27

Related Stories

Shop at FairPrice and get lucky this Hari Raya

Daiso stores in Singapore to increase prices from May 1

Face Time: Is your skin 'mask-off' ready?

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

ShoppingFairPricedurianSUPERMARKETS