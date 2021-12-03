Best buys to close out the year

COMPASS ONE

Celebrate Christmas in style when you shop and dine at the mall to enjoy the finest rewards this festive season.

From now to Dec 26, stand a chance to win prizes worth over $16,000 by spending a minimum of $30 at participating stores, and receive double the chances with purchases from fashion and accessories stores.

What's more, get a two-piece Christmas gift wrapper set with a minimum spend of $50 (limited to the first 5,000 shoppers) or take home a handy foldable travel bag with a minimum spend of $150 (limited to the first 3,000 shoppers).

Charge a minimum of $180 to your Citi credit card to redeem a $10 Compass One voucher (limited to the first 1,000 Citi credit card members).

Do not forget to play the Santa's Wishlist game and win attractive prizes if you are one of the top 10 players with the highest scores.

Visit facebook.com/CompassOneSingapore for more details on how to join in the fun.

Lastly, download the Compass One Rewards app and earn points instantly when you spend a minimum of $20 in a single receipt at participating stores.

Compass One Rewards members can redeem e-vouchers or parking perks with their points.

Terms and conditions apply on all mall promotions and rewards. For more information, visit compassone.sg

KHO

PHOTO : KHO

Enjoy a spa experience from the comfort of your home with the new made-in-Japan Kho Spa Body Wash. It hydrates and enriches skin with every wash.

Formulated with vitamin B3 and plant-based ingredients free of parabens, silicones, triclosan, methy-lisothiazolinone and methylchloroisothiazolinone, it also brightens and restores the skin's moisture balance to make it more youthful and supple.

In addition, it comes in four scents inspired by Japanese spas: Freesia, Rosemary, Pink Rosa and Neroli.

The Kho Spa Body Wash ($9.90, usual price $12.90) is now available at FairPrice, Giant, Cold Storage and Sheng Siong, as well as online at shop.wlcentralin.com.sg

And from now till Feb 28, get a free Playmade Milk Tea worth $4.40 with every purchase of the Kho Spa Body Wash from selected FairPrice, Giant, Cold Storage and Sheng Siong stores.

TEFAL

PHOTO:: TEFAL

When it comes to holiday baking, let fun and creativity reign with the French cookware brand's Cake Factory Delices.

Thanks to its five intelligent programmes that can bake anything from brownie and muffin to meringue and custard mousse, it gives you perfect home-baked treats every time without the guesswork that sometimes comes with oven baking.

It also automatically adjusts the cooking time and temperature, and allows switching to manual mode for bakers looking for complete control.

Sporting easy-to-use controls and cool-touch handles that prevent burns while the appliance is hot, it is ideal for baking with kids.

The manual mode is great for melting chocolate too, so the little ones will not need to go near a hot stove.

Tefal's Cake Factory Delices ($299, usual price $399) is now available at Harvey Norman, Gain City, Courts, Best Denki, Metro, Takashimaya, Tangs, Qoo10, Amazon, Lazada and Shopee.

MEAT ZERO

PHOTO : MEAT ZERO

The new plant-based meat range from local food manufacturer CP Foods Singapore - in partnership with Japan's Fuji Oil - comprises four variants (Bologna Ham, Chilli Bologna Ham, Nugget and Patty) and two ready meals (Meat And Basil With Rice and Spaghetti Bolognese).

Thanks to its Plant-Tec innovation for future products, the high-moisture meat analogue process is used to texturise vegetable proteins into a product with a fibrous texture akin to animal meat.

The appearance, mouthfeel and texture of the products are similar to those of real meat and are of equal nutritional value.

High-fibre, non-GMO (genetically modified organism) soya - which keeps cholesterol levels in check - as well as pea, wheat and corn are the key ingredients.

Meat Zero ($3.35 to $4.55) is now available at FairPrice, FairPrice Online, Cold Storage, RedMart, Amazon, Caltex, SPC and Sinopac.

AUNTIE SAM

PHOTO : AUNTIE SAM

In an initiative to encourage the community to embark on the journey towards a greener future, FairPrice has collaborated with Auntie Sam vending machines again to distribute a new batch of 1,500 edible seed pack samples at Eastpoint FairPrice, Jurong Point FairPrice Xtra, Parkway Parade FairPrice Xtra and VivoCity FairPrice Xtra, while stocks last.

There is a total of 15 types of seeds placed in random order - mizuna, wheat grass, chives, thyme, Thai basil, parsley, watercress, rocket leaves, Chinese spinach, spring onion, Chinese kale, leaf lettuce, okra, spinach and pak choi green.

To redeem the sample, register for a verified account with Auntie Sam at auntiesam.sg/sign-up, each user can collect only one out of the 15 types of seeds.

Other samples available for redemption from Auntie Sam vending machines include sanitisers, canned/packet drinks, pet food and adult absorbent pants.

SHARP

PHOTO : SHARP

The Japanese electronics brand's new series of front-load washers - ES-FW70EW ($899), ES-FW85SG ($999) and ES-FW105SG ($1,599) - are powered by its J-Tech inverter technology for increased energy efficiency for better savings.

They come with 10 different programmes (cotton, eco, rinse+spin, super quick, scent, hygiene, allergy, bedding, wool and drum clean) and are equipped with steam care that can remove 99.9 per cent of allergens and bacteria.

They are designed to protect all types of fabrics, are easily controlled through a guided control panel with high display visibility and have auto child lock and auto start system features.

They are available in two colours - light grey for the ES-FW70EW model and dark grey for the ES-FW85SG and ES-FW105SG models - as well as three different capacities (7kg, 8kg and 10.5kg).

Sharp's new range is now available at major retailers such as Harvey Norman, Courts, Audio House and Best Denki.