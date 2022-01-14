 Best places to get matching outfits for the family this Chinese New Year, Latest Shopping News - The New Paper
Shopping

Best places to get matching outfits for the family this Chinese New Year

Take twinning one step further and dress the whole family in these matching outfits.PHOTO: LEPETITSOCIETY/INSTAGRAM
Jan 14, 2022 03:41 pm

When it comes to wearing matching outfits with your partner and the little ones, there’s no better time to do so than Chinese New Year.

The pandemic will probably restrict the number of people you visit and meet. However, you can make every CNY stop count this upcoming New Year by having some fun with the family.

Perfect for photos (and the gram), we have found local and non-local brands that have adorable, chic, and gorgeous matching outfits to choose from.

From cheongsams to flowy dresses and mandarin collar shirts, there’s a great mix for every family.

Dressed In Gabe for large mandarin-orange prints

Goodbye 2021, hello 2022. May 2022 be full of laughter, happiness for you and your family. Happy New Year, all! ❤️ #dressedingabe

There’s nothing that screams that Chinese New Year is here than some mandarin oranges.

Dressed In Gabe line has something for everybody, including tiered dresses for mummies and girls, mandarin collared shirts boy daddies and boys, and baby rompers so that the littlest ones aren’t left out.  The pieces are made of a mix of polyester, rayon, and elastane to ensure that it is breathable for visiting.

They are also selling their limited-edition mandarin orange linen pouch that will look good with any outfit even after the festivities.

Shop their collection here.

Château De Sable for prints inspired by Singapore's lush greenery

Swipe left for a moment of pure tenderness and love 💚

Tigers were sighted in Singapore before 1930, and Château De Sable’s print of tigers among the trees pays homage to that time. These pieces are made with 100 per cent cotton to ensure comfort for both you and the children (and your partner, of course!).

Both dresses and shirts also come with engraved coconut buttons that are a far cry from normal plastic ones.

With its light-green colour scheme that will ease the tension from your shoulders with just one look at the kids, twinning doesn’t get more relaxing than this.

Shop their collection here or visit their outlets across Singapore.

The Elly Store for families who love to have options

Looking for some family outfits for CNY? Twinning looks doesn’t have to be just matching prints, here are some complementing prints for you and your family. From bold colours to pastel tones, create different family looks for this Chinese New Year by pairing different prints and laces together! #theellystore #cny2022 #cnyclothing #twinningprints #kidsclothing #onlineshopping #cheongsam #shoplocal #singapore

For their CNY2022 collection, The Elly Store has 16 prints and four different colours of lace to choose from. From pastel pink peonies decorating the fabric to colourful tigers against a white background, there are patterns suitable for all families.

The best part is that they don’t restrict their cuts to just cheongsams or changpaos. From summer dresses to polo tees, the outfits from this line can be worn outside of Chinese New Year, so say goodbye to getting CNY-exclusive clothes that look awkward any other time of the year.

Shop their collection here or visit their flagship store at Cluny Court.

Le Petit Society for delicate prints

We've got (NEW)s 🎉Meet our brand new arrivals! Now available and ready to ship to your doorstep. 🏡 While you're making 2022 resolutions, freshen your family's wardrobe with these festive pieces. ✨ Free local shipping for orders above $80! 💌 Order today and you will receive it before Chinese New Year! xoxo

Simple and chic, Le Petit Society has delicate prints in both bold and muted colours. Choose from a wide variety of designs ranging from their traditional Chinese motif patterns to their cartoon mandarin orange series. They also sell matching bermudas in 11 colours – you can mix and match if you want!

For the very little ones, they have rompers that give the illusion of a shirt and bottom, which is great if you ask us.

Shop their collection here or visit them at The Paragon or Downtown Gallery. 

The Missing Piece for stylish options for mums

You guys ready? Let’s go! Postcards from Paradise II is now live online! Don’t forget to check out your favourites first and don’t wait to fill your cart too full! 😉 Happy shopping guys!! #fastestfingersfirst

If you are looking for simple pieces for the kids and stylish dresses for yourself, The Missing Piece has you covered.

Match with the family in fun, simple, and even sophisticated patterns. While your children wear simple cuts – flowy Qipaos and collared shirts – you can rock it out with halter dresses, tie-front dresses, asymmetrical dresses, and more.

Shop their collection here or visit them at Cluny Court.

Sea Apple for Chinese culture-inspired patterns

You’ve been waiting for this: Under An Open Sky catalogue has just been loaded on our website! View all prints and silhouettes ahead of the launch so you can start planning your outfits. Find the link to our catalogue on our profile 🔗 Under An Open Sky - The Sea Apple CNY 2022 Collection will launch on Friday 17 Dec at 11 am online and in store 🌤🌱 #seaappleshop #cny22 #comingsoon #UnderAnOpenSky

For prints rooted in Chinese culture that have their own modern twist, check out Sea Apple’s CNY2022 collection that boasts 10 pages and many different silhouettes. Whether you are looking for bright orange designs with flowering prunes or one that looks as if it was drawn with a calligraphy brush, there are many options to choose from.

If you’re looking for something a little more fun, hop onto the ‘Tiger Tiger’ section of their page and you will find tiger-printed outfits to usher in the Year of the Tiger.

Shop their collection here or visit them at United Square.

YeoMama Batik for batik lovers out there

[NEW IN]《Tales of a Batik Wonderland》 Chapter 2 | Porcelain Dreams Part 2 ☁️ If you guys tuned into our IG Live last night, you might have caught some sneak peeks of our matching family sets 😉 Now available on yeomamabatik.com #YeoMamaBatikWonderland #TalesOfABatikWonderland #BatikPorcelainDreams #porcelaindreams #batikfulwonderland #batikfulkids #batiktwinning #ymmbatikcny2022 #newcollection #bebold #bebatikful #beyeoself #yeomamabatik #cny2022 #cnycollection #chinesenewyear #qipao #cheongsam

Lovers of batik designs rejoice because you can wear them this upcoming CNY. They have six elaborate patterns in the tasteful colour scheme of gold, red, and black. You can each wear a different one for some fun outfit dynamics and it will still look like you are all matching!

For those who want something a bit more simple, their patterns feature red and blue patterns on a white backdrop. With intricate designs and stunning silhouettes for mums, this line is perfect for families that want to have some fun.

Alternatively, you can shop their other family sets on their site, including the ones from their Secret Garden launch. Full of vibrant colours, the four patterns shown will fill you up with feel-good cheer.

Shop their collection here or at Oxley BizHub.

Maison Q for reversible clothes for the little ones

All you need this season is each other and matching sets! Easily match with the fam by choosing from our various festive prints and silhouettes. Don't wait, shop now! Link in profile.

Maison Q is probably no new name for you, and their CNY2022 collection is full of cute tiger prints perfect for the whole family. And if you’re going visiting on two days? Their pieces for babies and one year olds to seven year olds are reversible, which means you essentially have a 2-in-1 outfit for the festivities!

For mums, some of their prints come in dresses and blouses, which means you can put on a comfy pair of jeans and still look dressed up for the occassion.

Shop their collection here.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly (www.womensweekly.com.sg/)

