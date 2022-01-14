Best places to get matching outfits for the family this Chinese New Year

Take twinning one step further and dress the whole family in these matching outfits.

When it comes to wearing matching outfits with your partner and the little ones, there’s no better time to do so than Chinese New Year.

The pandemic will probably restrict the number of people you visit and meet. However, you can make every CNY stop count this upcoming New Year by having some fun with the family.

Perfect for photos (and the gram), we have found local and non-local brands that have adorable, chic, and gorgeous matching outfits to choose from.

From cheongsams to flowy dresses and mandarin collar shirts, there’s a great mix for every family.

Dressed In Gabe for large mandarin-orange prints

There’s nothing that screams that Chinese New Year is here than some mandarin oranges.

Dressed In Gabe line has something for everybody, including tiered dresses for mummies and girls, mandarin collared shirts boy daddies and boys, and baby rompers so that the littlest ones aren’t left out. The pieces are made of a mix of polyester, rayon, and elastane to ensure that it is breathable for visiting.

They are also selling their limited-edition mandarin orange linen pouch that will look good with any outfit even after the festivities.

Shop their collection here.

Château De Sable for prints inspired by Singapore's lush greenery

Tigers were sighted in Singapore before 1930, and Château De Sable’s print of tigers among the trees pays homage to that time. These pieces are made with 100 per cent cotton to ensure comfort for both you and the children (and your partner, of course!).

Both dresses and shirts also come with engraved coconut buttons that are a far cry from normal plastic ones.

With its light-green colour scheme that will ease the tension from your shoulders with just one look at the kids, twinning doesn’t get more relaxing than this.

Shop their collection here or visit their outlets across Singapore.

The Elly Store for families who love to have options

For their CNY2022 collection, The Elly Store has 16 prints and four different colours of lace to choose from. From pastel pink peonies decorating the fabric to colourful tigers against a white background, there are patterns suitable for all families.

The best part is that they don’t restrict their cuts to just cheongsams or changpaos. From summer dresses to polo tees, the outfits from this line can be worn outside of Chinese New Year, so say goodbye to getting CNY-exclusive clothes that look awkward any other time of the year.

Shop their collection here or visit their flagship store at Cluny Court.

Le Petit Society for delicate prints

Simple and chic, Le Petit Society has delicate prints in both bold and muted colours. Choose from a wide variety of designs ranging from their traditional Chinese motif patterns to their cartoon mandarin orange series. They also sell matching bermudas in 11 colours – you can mix and match if you want!

For the very little ones, they have rompers that give the illusion of a shirt and bottom, which is great if you ask us.

Shop their collection here or visit them at The Paragon or Downtown Gallery.

The Missing Piece for stylish options for mums

If you are looking for simple pieces for the kids and stylish dresses for yourself, The Missing Piece has you covered.

Match with the family in fun, simple, and even sophisticated patterns. While your children wear simple cuts – flowy Qipaos and collared shirts – you can rock it out with halter dresses, tie-front dresses, asymmetrical dresses, and more.

Shop their collection here or visit them at Cluny Court.

Sea Apple for Chinese culture-inspired patterns

For prints rooted in Chinese culture that have their own modern twist, check out Sea Apple’s CNY2022 collection that boasts 10 pages and many different silhouettes. Whether you are looking for bright orange designs with flowering prunes or one that looks as if it was drawn with a calligraphy brush, there are many options to choose from.

If you’re looking for something a little more fun, hop onto the ‘Tiger Tiger’ section of their page and you will find tiger-printed outfits to usher in the Year of the Tiger.

Shop their collection here or visit them at United Square.

YeoMama Batik for batik lovers out there

Lovers of batik designs rejoice because you can wear them this upcoming CNY. They have six elaborate patterns in the tasteful colour scheme of gold, red, and black. You can each wear a different one for some fun outfit dynamics and it will still look like you are all matching!

For those who want something a bit more simple, their patterns feature red and blue patterns on a white backdrop. With intricate designs and stunning silhouettes for mums, this line is perfect for families that want to have some fun.

Alternatively, you can shop their other family sets on their site, including the ones from their Secret Garden launch. Full of vibrant colours, the four patterns shown will fill you up with feel-good cheer.

Shop their collection here or at Oxley BizHub.

Maison Q for reversible clothes for the little ones

Maison Q is probably no new name for you, and their CNY2022 collection is full of cute tiger prints perfect for the whole family. And if you’re going visiting on two days? Their pieces for babies and one year olds to seven year olds are reversible, which means you essentially have a 2-in-1 outfit for the festivities!

For mums, some of their prints come in dresses and blouses, which means you can put on a comfy pair of jeans and still look dressed up for the occassion.

Shop their collection here.

his article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly (www.womensweekly.com.sg/)