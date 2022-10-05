Celebrate Festival of Lights with FairPrice’s Deepavali Festive Draw

Stand a chance to win a MG ZS EV with a minimum spend of $30 at FairPrice stores.

Fancy a new electric vehicle? Take part in the Deepavali Festive Draw!

Shoppers simply need to spend a minimum of $30 at any FairPrice, FairPrice Finest, FairPrice Xtra, Unity and Warehouse Club stores to stand a chance to win a luxurious fully electric MG ZS EV car.

You will also get a bonus lucky draw chance if you purchase any of the 28 participating products such as Marigold UHT milk, Buttercup Luxury Spread and Pursoft 100% Virgin Pulp bathroom tissue.

For FairPrice Online and Scan & Go customers, the lucky draw chances will be reflected in the app. For more information, visit fairprice.link/FPDEVT.

Purchase of statutory items (4D, Singapore Sweep, TOTO, FairPrice gift vouchers and gift cards), cigarettes and infant milk powder (0 to12 months), prescription and pharmacy-only-medicines are excluded from the computation of the qualifying minimum spend.

Contest ends Nov 2.

GO CASHLESS AND CARDLESS

It’s even more convenient to shop at FairPrice with cashless and cardless digital payments via the FairPrice app.

Earn Linkpoints with every transaction when you connect your Link membership to your account. The FairPrice app also allows you to track your spendings and savings.

New users of the FairPrice app can enjoy up to $5 ($3 FairPrice e-voucher, $2 worth of LinkPoints) off your first in-store transaction.

For more information and how to download the FairPrice app, visit www.fairprice.com.sg/go-digital-in-stores/pay-via-the-fairprice-app/.