Don't miss unbeatable deals at Harvey Norman's 20th anniversary sale

From tomorrow to Nov 16, enjoy over 35 per cent discounts on furniture items such as the Urban Avio L-Shape Fabric Sofa.

Hot deals await at Harvey Norman's upcoming anniversary sale to celebrate its 20th year in Singapore.

From tomorrow to Nov 16, shoppers can enjoy huge discounts on electrical appliances, computers, furniture and bedding at the Australian retail chain's 14 outlets and its online store.

During this sale period, customers who spend a minimum of $100 in a single sales transaction stand a chance to win up to 20 times the value of their purchase.

Meanwhile, do not miss the multi-tiered discounts and special prices on top brands - on top of the lucky draw - once the sale kicks off.

Under electrical appliance deals, get a free 20-inch foldable bike worth $499 (inclusive of accessories) with a minimum of $3,000 spent on selected TVs, plus free gifts worth up to $2,849 (from tomorrow to Nov 10).

From Nov 1 to Nov 30, get 11 per cent off selected washer/dryer brands and models, as well as built-in appliances on selected brands and models.

And from Oct 30 to Nov 30, receive up to two years of electricity bill rebates with a purchase of a fridge, and get 10 per cent off selected camera brands and models and 12 per cent off kitchen appliances on selected brands and models.

If you are shopping for computers, this sale period is the best time to grab laptops from Acer, Asus, Lenovo, LG, MSI and more, from just $379.

The offers on furniture and bedding - valid from Oct 30 to Nov 4 - are also hard to beat. Enjoy 20 per cent off furniture storewide, plus an additional 20 per cent on selected furniture items.

Save over 35 per cent on the Urban Avio L-Shape Fabric Sofa ($1,149, usual price $1,799) and IMG Scandi 120 Prime Leather Recliner ($1,399, usual price $2,199), as well as over 40 per cent on the Hilker Berlin Leather Sofa Chaise ($1,999, usual price $3,399).

What's more, save up to 30 per cent on all mattresses and get an additional $100 cash rebate with every $1,000 net spent on selected mattresses.

On top of that, pay half price for any bed frame or top up only $488 for a storage bed frame.

Participating brands include Eclipse, King Koil, Sealy, Serta, Simmons and Tempur.

Terms and conditions apply on all promotions and promotion dates are subject to changes. Customers can check in-store for more details.

Lastly, shoppers can score exclusive 20th anniversary rewards or points with selected credit cards, with various payment options available in-store and online.

INTEREST-FREE

For instance, enjoy up to 48 months of interest-free payment plans with major credit cards, or split purchases with FavePay Later at Harvey Norman stores or Grab PayLater at harveynorman.com.sg

HSBC card members can also receive an additional $20 instant discount or a $40 instant discount with a minimum of $888 and $1,999 charged to their credit card respectively from Nov 1 to 30, while those who pay with Kris+ can get three miles for each dollar instant rebates.

From Nov 5 to 7, Amex card members who make a minimum purchase of $2,000 in a single transaction will earn 15 membership rewards points for every $1.60 spent with an eligible American Express Card.

Not only that, they can cover the purchase with points at 25 per cent enhanced redemption with Amex Pay with Points+.