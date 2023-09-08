 Double the fun with FairPrice’s 9.9 and 10.10 mega sale, Latest Shopping News - The New Paper
Shopping

Double the fun with FairPrice’s 9.9 and 10.10 mega sale

Sep 08, 2023 05:00 am

Double-digit sales days always give the shopper looking for a bargain a tingle.

FairPrice has doubled that fun with two double-digit sales with its 9.9 - 10.10 Mega Multiverse Sale.

The sale runs from Sept 7 to Oct 11.

ONLINE EXCLUSIVES

* Look out for unbeatable prices on 4 Day Specials on Sept 7-10 (for 9.9) and Oct 7-10 (for 10.10) 

* Buy two, buy three, buy four etc. in the Multi-buy deals for a better deal. These are refreshed every Thursday

SOME DEALS TO LOOK OUT FOR (SEPT 7-10)

 

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar/Original Taste/Light/Vanilla 12sx320ml: $8.00 U.P $9.80 (Save $1.80/18% off)

Cheers and FairPrice Xpress are bringing back the Sanrio-themed mooncakes for this year’s Mid-Autumn Festival.
Kinohimitsu Bird Nest With Snow Lotus Seed/ Longan & Wolfberries:  $49.90 U.P. $139.60 (Save $89.70/ 64% off)

 

Kinohimitsu Essence of Chicken - Lingzhi/American Ginseng & Cordyceps/Original: 2 For the price of 1

 

Selected Mamypoko /Moony Air Fit Diapers: $21.95 U.P $26.19 (Save $4.24/ 16% off)

 

Ogawa Mobile Shiatsu Lite Multipurpose Massage Pillow-Ashwood: $89.00 U.P $198.00 (Save $109, 55% off)

 

Osim uMask Eye Massager (Bundle of 2) - Cat & Latte: $69 U.P. $98 (Save $29, 29% off)

* Product selection varies and is subjected to store availability. Promotion is on a first-come, first-served, and while stocks last basis.

EXTRA PERKS FOR NEW CUSTOMERS

FairPrice Group User Special - Enjoy up to $5 off* on your first in-store app order.

- Receive a $5 return voucher after your first in-store app purchase or Scan & Go transaction of minimum $30 with Visa. The return voucher will be deposited into your FairPrice Group app voucher wallet. Offer is valid until Sept 30 2023.

*Terms and conditions apply. 

FairPrice Online User Special!

- Enjoy $10 off on your first online order with the FairPrice Group app or https://www.fairprice.com.sg/ when you use promo code “IMNEW10’. 

- Enjoy $42 off your first four orders. 

Scan the QR code below to tap into convenience with the app.

 

Tap into convenience instore with the FairPrice Group app

- Earn and redeem Linkpoints easily

- Skip the queue with Scan & Go in selected stores. Scan your items via the app and bag them as you shop

- Before heading down to stores, check on grocery stocks and get notified on out-of-stock items to get the most out of your shopping trip

- Redeem app-exclusive vouchers and get first-hand alerts on the latest price drops

Reach for greater convenience online with FairPrice Group App

- No heavy lifting of bulky items

- Free delivery above $59 spent on goods

- Over 800 specialty sellers for your needs and wants

- Fresh items specially handpicked by trained pickers

- Promo codes to give you a better deal

- Service fee of $3.99 will be waived when you spend above $59, get double Linkpoints on your orders and enjoy exclusive deals with Digital Club. Sign up now to enjoy a free 1-month membership (new members only

