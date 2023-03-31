FairPrice introduces Fresh Ambassadors for smoother shopping experience

Approach FairPrice's Fresh Ambassadors for the freshest produce and best deals.

Want your FairPrice experience to be smoother and fuss-free? Approach FairPrice’s Fresh Ambassador the next time you are there.

Dressed in a blue polo T-shirt and donning a red apron, these friendly ambassadors will guide shoppers through FairPrice’s freshest produce and best deals.

Located at all FairPrice supermarkets, Fresh Ambassadors offer wide-ranging services, including reserving fresh meat parts or cuts, providing information on must-buy promotional items for the week and highlighting the freshest produce available in store.

For instance, if you are unsure which fish is suitable for your child's porridge, or which cut of meat is appropriate for double-boiled soups, the Fresh Ambassadors can be your source of information.

Don't forget to ask the Fresh Ambassador for tips on seasonal produces, such as using white and purple turtle eggplant for curries.

Halal Beef Counters

Shoppers can also look out for FairPrice’s Australian grass-fed beef at their halal beef counters.

PHOTO: FAIRPRICE

Priced the same as normal beef, the halal beef can be purchased from six FairPrice stores islandwide: Hillion Mall, Eastpoint, Sun Plaza, Our Tampines Hub, Tampines Mall, and Senja Heights.

These counters carry up to 15 beef cuts, and customers can request customised cuts of meat, which will then be vacuum-sealed for extended freshness. You can plan ahead and stock up if you intend to serve beef rendang or whip up your version of beef burger to your guests for Hari Raya.