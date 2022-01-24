Gifts to impress your loved ones this Chinese New Year

It's only a week before the Year of the Tiger roars in.

Chinese New Year is a time of reunion dinners, bak kwa, and of course, lots of gift shopping to do.

From creative sweet treats to electrical appliances, mixer sets to traditional hampers, here's a list of helpful gift solutions that will be sure to elicit lots of smiles this festive season.

Maneki Cat Clay Diffuser, $62.90

Usher in a calm and serene new year with this clever alternative to a candle. Gifting your loved ones with a purposeful craft like this Maneki Cat Clay diffuser transcend any other forms of gifts to accentuate luck and prosperity. It’s great for those who love aromatherapy but may not want to risk an exposed flame. Available at Hysses.

Ice Cream Maker, $299

This popular Ninja Creami ice cream maker will earn you the favourite uncle or aunty of the year title. Be it ice cream, sorbets or milkshakes, you can create unique frozen treats with just a touch of a button. Get it at Amazon.sg.

Chocolate Koi, $48 for a set of 3

Dessert whizz Janice Wong’s iconic Chocolate Koi is back after its debut last year, with hand-painted chocolate figurines that are coated in 70 per cent dark chocolate. Inside is a delectable surprise of praline pop rocks and candied orange. Order here.

CNY Hotpot Reunion Cake, from $218

Hotpot addicts, Baker's Brew has crafted this exquisite and ultra-cute pot filled with shabu-shabu, shiitake mushrooms, and spicy soup stock (all fondant, of course) will be sure to whet your appetite. Your choice of flavours include chocolate, strawberry Speculoos, ondeh ondeh and more. Order here.

Bird's Nest with White Fungus Rock Sugar, $19.90

Pamper the seniors in your family with the traditional New Moon bird's nest with white fungus. 100 per cent genuine, each bottle is an ideal food supplement and an expression of love and appreciation. Buy them here.

Premium Mixers Gift Set, $47.56

This mixer set comes with a 200ml bottle of Paper Lantern Gin gin and two premium tonics. Packed in a pretty box, this is an ideal gift to bring along on your house visits. Get the unique Paper Lantern Gin, which is with botanicals and spices that are native to Southeast Asia, here.

Mandarin Crémeux Delights, $88 for a box of nine,

These handmade gems in the shape of Mandarin oranges are filled with a luscious and smooth Jivara milk chocolate cremeux infused with the fragrance of pu’er tea, and given crunchy texture with hazelnut royaltine. Order from Four Seasons Singapore here.

This article contains links to affiliate marketing. We receive a small commission when you purchase a product through a link.