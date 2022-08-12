Great deals, exclusive products at Finest Festival

The Finest Festival is back.

Between Aug 18 and Sept 14, FairPrice Finest will host a variety of fun, festive foodie events every weekend in selected stores across Singapore.

There will be great deals on nutritious fresh produce and exclusive international and limited-edition products, the supermarket chain announced.

Shoppers can attend the festival events, take part in a weekly online Instagram contest and win travel vouchers worth more than $500 and other prizes.

Finest Market

This will take place at Bedok Mall and Thomson Plaza on Aug 20 and 21.

These outlets promise a delicious array of the finest fresh produce, from nutritious leafy vegetables to sausages and treasures from the sea, with special in-store surprises for customers.

Singapore Home Cooks share cooking tips to bring out the best in these products at Bedok Mall on Saturday (Aug 20) at noon, and at Thomson Plaza the next day, Sunday, also at noon.

Gourmet Week

This will be a week-long celebration of an exclusive range of products at FairPrice Finest Bukit Timah Plaza.

FairPrice said its Finest Exclusive range has been whetting appetites and complimenting gourmet meals, with goodies that go from delicious dips and spreads to in-demand snacks.

There will be special store-exclusive surprises at the Gourmet Week pop up at this outlet from Aug 25 to 31.

Wine It Up

FairPrice Finest will celebrate the opening of its newest store, at Centrepoint Mall, from Sept 1 to 7.

Connoisseurs can enjoy the outlet’s premium liquor collection at the Spirits Library, and spend time chilling between grocery shopping runs at the in-store wine bar.

You can even pair the wines with customised charcuterie platters of delicious cured meats and cheeses.

The Grocer Bar will have a set promotion deal for the Finest Festival 2022. The set comes with two glasses of wine, a personal cheese platter, half a dozen oysters and other snacks for just $60. Just Wine Club members can enjoy this for a special price of $30.

All Around The World

At FairPrice Finest Jewel Changi Airport on Saturday and Sunday (Sept 10 and 11) you can check out a wide range of Finest Exclusive items sourced from around the globe.

A special in-store event offers limited edition products.

In a special collaboration with travel platform KKDay, customers who make a minimum purchase of $30 on a single receipt in-store at Jewel Changi Airport during the event period can enter a sure-win game draw.

Simply bring your receipt to the KKDay booth in-store to claim a travel gift.