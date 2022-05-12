Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop attracts internet outrage with fake luxury diapers

Gwyneth Paltrow took to Goop's Instagram to post a video and mentioned issue of luxury tax on diapers.

LOS ANGELES - Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle and wellness company, Goop, was the talk of the Internet after the company posted a listing for luxury disposable diapers costing US$120 (S$167) for 12 pieces on Wednesday (May 11).

The Diapér, as it was named in the listing, was described as being "lined with virgin alpaca wool and fastened with amber gemstones" and "infused with a scent of jasmine and bergamot".

Given that Goop has previously sold jade eggs to insert in a woman's private parts and other controversial items, many netizens wondered if this was simply the company's next outrageous product.

One commenter asked: "Is it April Fool's Day?" Another said: "Got to be a joke. Although you never know with Goop."

However, some noted that the company has been trying to raise awareness about diapers being taxed in some parts of the United States, with one person pointing out: "Goop have been speaking out an urging the US government to remove the tax on diapers - they are currently taxed as luxury items in 33 states. This is satire to raise awareness."

Paltrow - an Oscar-winning actress whose credits include films such as Shakespeare in Love (1998) and Se7en (1995)- later took to Goop's Instagram to post a video of herself with the decadent diapers.

The luxury disposable diapers cost US$120 (S$167) for 12 pieces. PHOTO: GOOP/INSTAGRAM



In the clip, she noted the outrage evoked by the product, and added: "Good. It was designed to piss us off... The Diapér is a fake product meant to shine a light on a real problem," she said, referencing the aforementioned issue of luxury tax on diapers.

"We priced our fictional Diapérs at US$120, because that is what the diaper tax could cost families annually," she explained.

Paltrow, 49, went on to urge viewers to donate to Baby2Baby, an American charity which provides diapers and other essential items to children living in poverty.

Many on Instagram praised Paltrow and her company for cleverly shedding light on the issue. But on Twitter, reactions were more mixed, with many musing that it was just too believable that Goop would launch such an outrageous item.

As one netizen noted: "I'd argue that (the stunt is) too on the nose to be read as satire. Goop built a brand around luxury pseudo-wellness products and this just feels too real."