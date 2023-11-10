More value and selections at FairPrice for a better festive celebration

As the festive season approaches, FairPrice Group has unveiled an expansive selection of festive gourmet specialties, available for pre-order via the FairPrice Group App, or for purchase in-store across all FairPrice supermarkets, FairPrice Xtra hypermarkets and FairPrice Finest stores.

Discover traditional Christmas deli sets and unique spin-offs – from the usual turkey to halal-certified Christmas bundles. Different options are located at different FairPrice formats.

Available at all FairPrice formats:

Feast on the Deli Classic Combo ($98), a go-to Christmas set that includes a traditional roast turkey with chestnut stuffing, crispy German pork knuckle and an entire whole honey baked ham, paired with a tangy cranberry sauce.

Halal Deli sets are available as well, with the Sunny Gold Christmas Platter ($42.50) consisting of an Apricot Black Pepper Ham, Christmas Meatloaf, Smoked Garlic Chicken Sausages, and Beef & Chicken Salami.

For seafood lovers, delight in the succulent Fukuyama Hokkaido Scallops ($41.90), loved for its naturally sweet flavour.

Celebrate Christmas with a halal-certified Premium Truffle Ganache Log Cake (1kg), a chocolate sponge cake coated with Truffle Ganache Buttercream, Crunchy Chocolate Pearls and topped in Truffle Glaze.

Round up your festive celebrations with Chateraise’s Ice Cream Multipacks available in chocolate, vanilla and lemonade soda flavours, sold exclusively at FairPrice.

Only at FairPrice Finest:

Revel in yuletide specialties exclusive to Finest stores, including gourmet sets crafted in collaboration with London Fat Duck and The Soup Spoon (halal-certified).

Elevate your festive feasts with London Fat Duck’s Christmas Bundle ($129).

Satiate your taste buds with the Festive Roast Chicken with Yorkshire pudding ($65), Grilled Lamb Chops with Truffle Balsamic sauce ($78), as well as a Tuscan Barramundi En Papillote ($48), seasoned to perfection with a bed of aromatic herbs.

Or grab their new Christmas Bundle Spread ($26), which includes the Irish Duck Liver Pate, Sea Salt Dark Chocolate Butter with Bacon and Bourbon Apple Jam – perfect for any party platters on the side of a charcuterie board.

With a wider assortment of dishes from London Fat Duck’s Marmite Chicken Skewers ($19.90) and the Bourbon Honey Grilled Kurobuta Pork ($22), you’re all set for your party with friends and family!

Complete your celebrations with unique log cakes from Pine Garden and Swissbake (from $59.80). Choose from festive flavours such as Lychee Martini and Chocolate Hazelnut. For a local twist, go for the Chendol or Yam Chiffon flavours.

Indulge your sweet tooth further with ice-cream offerings from Creamier, sold by the pint only at FairPrice Finest, and look out for new festive flavours – Chocolate Peppermint and Hazelnut Milk Chocolate (from $13.90).

Last but not least, FairPrice is releasing a premium and exquisitely crafted range of four new flavours of their popular Potato Chips. The Indonesian-inspired Sambal Balado and Hot Chilli Pepper & Lime flavours are available in-store now, while the Black Garlic Ramen and Yakitori Chicken with Spring Onion flavours will be released at the end of the year (at $2.50 per pack).

Gifting Ideas for the young and old

FairPrice is making your Christmas shopping experience even more convenient with a range of great gifting ideas.

Check out the Disney 100 Ooshies/Marvel Ooshies Advent calendar ($49.90 each) which will present a surprise for your little one every day for the 24 days leading up to Christmas, or get them individually at $5.90. These are found only at FairPrice Finest stores.

Also from Disney x Bicycle is a range of beautifully illustrated playing cards (from $10.90) available at all FairPrice stores, while another great gift option is a host of DIY desserts ranging from Chips Ahoy and Oreo-flavoured christmas house sets to M&M’s cupcake sets.

And if you're looking for perfect gifts to bring to friends who love their afternoon coffee, check out ready-to-gift Kim’s Duet coffee and cocoa sets (from $18.80).

Kim’s Duet coffee and cocoa sets (from $18.80).

Nothing says Christmas more than trees

This year, FairPrice has stepped up its game on Christmas decorations with even more choices for those who like Christmas Trees. This includes the Balsam Mixed Pine (from $89 for 4ft) and the California Snow Pine (from $139 for 5ft).

Sample all Christmas offerings in-store

To make buying decisions easier, FairPrice Finest stores will bring back its popular series of Yuletide Feasts – an in-store mass sampling event where shoppers can sample all Christmas offerings for sale before making their purchases.

Sample to your heart’s content at the following dates and locations:

2 December, Saturday, 10am to 5pm

● FairPrice Finest Woodleigh Mall

● FairPrice Finest Bukit Timah Plaza

9 December, Saturday, 10am to 5pm

● FairPrice Finest Bukit Panjang Plaza

● FairPrice Finest Marine Parade

Christmas Block Party

FairPrice will bring the festive cheer to customers’ homes on Dec 9 with a roving block party filled with game booths, giveaways, sampling opportunities and more, to get everyone in the right mood for Christmas. More details will be released closer to the block party date.

Pre-order via FairPrice Group App

For the first time ever, enjoy greater convenience by placing your orders in advance through the FairPrice Group App. Select your preferred store and pick-up time, and be spoiled for choice with an abundance of Christmas deli offerings and gourmet specialties, uniquely curated to each store location.

Pre-orders will be available from Nov 2 to Dec 15. Order collection is from Nov 22 to Jan 1.

Link Exclusive member deals