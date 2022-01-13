 New look for Dior, shop Watsons on Amazon, Latest Shopping News - The New Paper
New look for Dior, shop Watsons on Amazon

Dior's La Collection Privee fragrances and Dior Make-Up have launched a limited-edition collection in matching houndstooth print.PHOTO: COURTESY OF DIOR BEAUTY
Amanda Chai
Jan 13, 2022 03:24 pm

Dior launches New Look make-up collection

In a first for the French luxury house, Dior's La Collection Privee fragrances and Dior Make-Up have launched a limited-edition collection in matching houndstooth print.

The New Look make-up collection is named after Christian Dior's seminal New Look fashion style which debuted in the 1940s, a hyper-curvaceous way of dressing that was christened after a Harper's Bazaar journalist exclaimed: "Your dresses have such a new look."

Among the silhouettes were black-and-white houndstooth suits, and the print went on to become a signature for the house.

From the case to the bottle, three fragrances - Gris Dior, Lucky and Jasmin des Anges ($195 to $395) - have been given a makeover and dressed in houndstooth checks. A Refillable Travel Spray Case ($160) in the same print lets you carry around your favourite scent.

For make-up, the popular Forever Couture Perfect Cushion ($105) and Rouge Dior lipstick ($69) in four finishes sport the graphic print on their casings. The lipstick bullets are also engraved with a houndstooth pattern.

Dior's New Look Makeup collection. PHOTO: COURTESY OF DIOR BEAUTY

 

Sharon Au is local designer Wykidd Song's new muse for his new collection of chic womenswear.
Sharon Au collabs with Akinn for new womenswear collection

Info: Make-up available at Dior Beauty boutiques and counters as well as on the Dior website. Fragrances available at La Collection Privee Christian Dior boutique, B2-52 Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn

Watsons sets up shop on Amazon Singapore

PHOTO: COURTESY OF WATSONS

 

Watsons announced on Jan 11 that it has launched a dedicated storefront on Amazon Singapore, making it the first health-and-beauty retail brand in Singapore to do so on the e-marketplace.

Until Feb 10, Amazon customers can get their Watsons essentials delivered in a jiffy - with free two-hour scheduled delivery for orders above $25. After the promotion period, free same-day shipping is available for orders above $60.

To celebrate the launch, the retailer is offering one-for-one deals across select bath and body, skincare, haircare and beauty products till Feb 6.

Info: Watsons' store on Amazon

