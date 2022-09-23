Shop, eat and chill at FairPrice Finest in AMK

FairPrice Finest has brought its concept of exclusive products and experiences for the gourmet to the heart of the heartland in Ang Mo Kio.

And it will all be at affordable price points.

The supermarket chain has opened its newest outlet at Block 712 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6.

The two-level store is a one-stop destination for pantry staples, local favourites, ready-to-eat roasts, craft beer and even healthcare products.

Its fresh ambassadors will be on hand to offer cooking advice, and the product offerings promise to be both tasty and good for your health.

There is a Unity pharmacy right within the store, a dedicated noodle shop and for the first time in the heartland, a bar too, where you can wine, dine and chill.

As part of the FairPrice Finest opening special, shoppers can enjoy smart savings with numerous promotions and indulge in some exclusive and often guilt-free goodies.

For instance, there’s Green Rebel Foods providing delicious, meat-free alternatives to local staples such as Chick’N Satay ($10.90, usual price $11.90) and Beefless Rendang ($8.90, usual price $9.90) both till Oct 15.

Their products are certified halal and nut-free, they use sustainably produced Asian-flavoured plant-based meat, and they come in convenient packs that are easy to prepare at home.

For those who work all day and want to provide a warm, home cooked meal for the family in the evening, SINSTANT’s range of Chinese and Asian ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook gourmet meals ($9.80-$26.80, usual price $12.80-$35.80) will do the trick. The promotion is on till Oct 15.

These meals are curated by top chefs from Hong Kong and Singapore restaurants, including Michelin-awarded veterans. There are also some from popular Singapore hawkers.

For some fine comfort food, indulge in local brand Creamier’s handcrafted ice cream, made using all-natural ingredients with no preservatives. The range, featuring tantalising flavours such as Earl Grey Lavender, Roasted Pistachio, and local options like Sea Salt Gula Melaka, is on a special offer till Oct 31. Buy three tubs and get $10 off the usual price of $13.90-$18.90.

Other local offerings include the store’s specially curated range of frozen kuehs from Chufa, which carries Nonya delicacies from the well known Lek Lim brand (10 per cent off till Oct 15, usual price $10.45-$11.55), and Mr Popiah’s flavoured wraps from Chicken Burrito to Mala Chicken ($2.90 till Nov 30, usual price $3.20).

The Grocer Bar

If you want to unwind and relax within the store, this is the place for some specially curated craft beers and light bites.

This concept of an in-store bar was pioneered at FairPrice Finest The Centrepoint to overwhelming response.

Now it is also on the second level of FairPrice Finest Ang Mo Kio Block 712, with a cosy dine-in area that can take up to 20 diners.

PHOTOS: FAIRPRICE

The freshly cooked hot finger foods available include the addictively crisp Truffle Fries ($4), Bread Geso Karaage ($5) and Tofu Nugget ($5).

Shoppers can pick and mix their favourite nuts from the Seeds of Joy nut bar right at the entrance of the second level, grab a bag or two of chips, or other snacks from the grocery shelves and enjoy endless pairing possibilities at The Grocer Bar.

Those who love a frothy pint, but are watching their calories, can enjoy the low-carb beer on tap (474ml, two glasses for $10 till Dec 31, usual price $16).

Or you can step into the Beer, Wine and Spirits area of the store, right beside the bar, for a variety of alcoholic beverages to suit your palate. Purchase your favourite tipple off the shelves and have it at the bar while enjoying the view. An additional flat-rate service charge of $5 applies, and this provides the customer with a glass and ice.

The store's wines at pocket-friendly prices range from French Merlot to Argentinian Malbec, Australian Riesling to Italian Prosecco, Moscato and even Champagne, with prices going from $15.50 to $189.

The internationally acclaimed wines from Copower Jade come from vineyards on the eastern foot of the Helan Mountain in Ningxia, China, at an elevation of 1,145 to 1,162 metres above sea level. The grapes are allowed to fully ripen and are entirely harvested by hand. Savour their exquisite terroir in the Copower Jade Cabernet Sauvignon Blanc Premium Reserve 750ml ($35 till Oct 15, usual price $55).

Lion City Meadery showcases locally crafted mead options that cater to Singaporean tastebuds. Enjoy a range that includes Classic, Hibiscus Berry, Spiced, and seasonal Longan Red Date mead ($12-$14). These drinks are made from natural ingredients with no additives, artificial sweeteners or colourings.

Spaggie & Mee, cooked food

This is a modern noodle store, offering wholesome comfort food from around the world. Enjoy quality meals and signature flavours that are cooked a-la minute with options such as Mentaiko, Japanese Curry and Shirataki Noodles.

Get the familiar comfort of home at Heavenly Wang with local favourites inspired by Nanyang tradition, using authentic Asian heritage ingredients.

Then there is the Asian Roast counter, already popular with shoppers at FairPrice Finest Causeway Point and The Centrepoint. It offers ready-to-eat convenience for individuals and families, and specialises in traditional roasts.

You can pick up signature selections such as Char Siew Chicken ($9.90, usual price $10.90) and Roasted Crispy Pork Knuckle ($12.95, usual price $16.95). Both promotions are till Sept 29. Other options include Hong Kong-style Roasted Duck, Roasted Pork Belly and BBQ Char Siew and an assortment of bento sets.

To ensure freshness, the cooking is done in batches with the meats marinated daily using a special in-house sauce that keeps them tender and juicy.

Shoppers also have the option to purchase them whole or conveniently chopped into parts by the counter service staff.

Custom Deli Offerings

Discover an expansive range of products kept at pocket-friendly prices, from a wide variety of affordable beef and lamb cuts to healthier options with locally produced smoked bacon by Indoguna that is free of preservatives and MSG.

Indoguna carries homegrown brand Carne Meats, and their local products such as ham, sausages and salami.

Shoppers can also snag a free assorted ham (100g) worth $2.79 with any Maxzi product purchased till Oct 15.

The Finest Oktoberfest

Bring the taste of Oktoberfest home for get-togethers with friends and family. Indulge in a Bavarian feast with German classics such as sausages, barbequed meats and stews to a unique craft beer experience alongside delectable pretzels for a snack, all of which can be found at FairPrice Finest Ang Mo Kio Block 712. Ring in the festivities with these great deals.

CONNOR'S Stout Porter Can Beer - Four Malts 4s 490ml ($17.95, usual price $19.90)

BROOKLYN BREWERY Defender IPA 4s 330ml ($17.95, usual price $22.90)

DELICATO Bratwurst Pork Sausage – Cheddar / Smoked / Hot & Spicy / Mixed Herbs & Spices (buy two get one free at $8.95 per pack, usual price three for $26.85)

REFOODS Nuts Assorted 100g ($5.30, usual price $5.90)

PENN STATE Pretzel Assorted 175g ($4.20, usual price $4.95)

CARNE Meats Salami Assorted 50g ($4.50-$5.50, usual price $5.50-$6.50)