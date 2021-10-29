Tips for designing tasteful, timeless children's rooms

Having plenty of storage space is a must, as the number of toys and books in your child's collection can grow at an alarming rate.

Every parent wants to give their child the best possible environment to grow up in, which is why designing your child's room is an important task that will help shape their habits and character.

The room should be a reflection of your child's personality, and it should also be versatile enough to grow together with them as their personal tastes and daily routines change through the years.

Here is how to design a space that is timeless, stylish and practical.

Design around habits you want to encourage

Structure your child's room so that routines and habits will be effortless.

If you want to encourage your child to read, for example, install a cosy nook for them to curl up in, next to a bookshelf that is within reach.

Likewise, if you are teaching them the importance of keeping themselves clean and neat, a small grooming area and clothes rack of their height will encourage them to choose their own outfits and take pride in their appearance.

For wall decor, opt for wallpaper or vinyl decals

Want to deck out the room in cute cartoon figures?

Consider using wallpaper or vinyl decals instead of painted murals so that it will be easier to make changes without having to paint over or redo the room.

Alternatively, dedicate a gallery wall to the display of their favourite artwork and cartoon in frames, so they can be swopped out as your child's tastes change.

Involve your child in the design process

Your child should also have a say in what their bedroom looks like - they love being involved and you will get a sense of what they like in the process, making it easier to create their perfect space.

Get them involved with decorating their room by making a list of things they love, then go shopping together for artwork or furniture items.

Choose a colour palette that will grow with your child

Finding the perfect colour palette for your child's room can be a daunting task when there are just so many delicious shades to pick from.

Start with your child's favourite colour, then look at the variations in saturation and intensity. Which of these are most likely to stand the test of time as your child grows into a teenager?

A soft lavender or dusty grape, for instance, may work better than bright purple.

Pair the main colour with neutrals like tans, greys and whites, which will go with most items of furniture.

Allow your child privacy

There are times when your child might want to be on their own, or keep out distractions such as light and noise. Ensure the room has privacy features such as thick curtains and a personal space, like a cute tent or a loft bed where they can feel safe.

Introduce the joy of creativity

Children and messes seem to come hand in hand, especially as they are discovering the joy of creating art and mixing things.

Give your child a dedicated space to do this, whether it is a table with a whiteboard surface or an entire chalkboard wall - they need to channel all that creative energy. An easel with a pad of butcher paper works well too if you would like to keep their drawings.

Keep clutter at bay with storage that is within reach

The number of toys and books in your child's collection can grow at an alarming rate, which is why having plenty of storage space is essential from the get-go.

Keep these in bins under the bed or in a low cabinet - the storage should be within your child's reach, so you can encourage the habit of putting their things away.