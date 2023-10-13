Usher in the festival of lights with even more savings at FairPrice

Celebrate Deepavali with FairPrice and take part in our Deepavali Festive Draw from Oct 12 to Nov 15.

Every $30 spent (in a single receipt) gets you one chance in the lucky draw, where you could be ONE of TWO winners to drive away a brand new MG car!

What's more, purchase any of the 28 participating products and earn a BONUS festive draw chance.

Applicable to purchases made at FairPrice, FairPrice Finest, FairPrice Xtra, FairPrice Shop, FairPrice online, Unity and Warehouse Club.

For more information, visit https://go.link.sg/FPDTNP

block parties in Kaki Bukit and Woodlands

FairPrice is bringing back our block parties for Deepavali!

Join us on Nov 4 for an exciting day filled with carnival games. Visit the sampling booths to taste products from FairPrice’s own brands and more.

Plus, step into our FairPrice on Wheels trucks to stock up on your essentials.

You can also take part in the Communal Rangoli art creation and learn more about how you can contribute to your neighbourhood’s community fridge.

Block party details: