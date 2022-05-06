Want to save even more on your daily essentials?

Save even more on your daily essentials at Warehouse Club.

Explore this hidden gem at the west side of Singapore as Warehouse Club carries exclusive value pack, Warehouse club exclusive products and more at unbeatable prices.

From now till May 24, everyone is invited to shop at Warehouse Club even if you are not a member.

Warehouse Club is located inside FairPrice Hub next to Joo Koon MRT station.

One exclusive Warehouse Club item to check out is Swiss Butchery Ribeye Beef - Shabu Shabu 250g ($8 per pack).

Ribeye is well marbled with the flavorful fat that is usually found in tougher cuts, but it comes from one of the more tender parts of the cow.

Perfect for steamboat, the meat is thinly sliced, so it’s great for fast-cooking, high-heat methods.

Or try Swiss Butchery Honey Chicken Whole Leg 620g ($6.50 per pack)

These boneless honey chicken whole legs are perfectly marinated with honey, a variety of herbs, and spices. Bake or roast it to enjoy it with the family.

If you prefer surf to turf, go for the Frozen Bamboo Lobster 300g ($22 per pack)

The lobster is frozen to maintain freshness while its flesh has a pearly lustre, sweet taste and firm texture. You can grill it, boil it or steam it and eat it with a melted butter dip to taste the sweetness of the lobster flesh.

While you’re at Warehouse Club, don’t forget to explore the walk-in chiller filled with seasonal fruits and vegetables at low price, like the romaine lettuce at $1.90.

Until the end of the month, Warehouse Club and NTUC members can get up to 40 per cent discount on 11 items during the May Day member special sale. This privilege for NTUC members is only available once a year. NTUC members will need to present their their NTUC Member Card at the cashier to enjoy the discount.

The 11 items include Second Nature Trail Mix Assorted Medley, a Warehouse Club exclusive. The low-sodium and gluten-free snack is filled with a naturally savoury and sweet assortment of whole almonds, whole cashews, whole peanuts, cherries, cranberries, and dark chocolate.

Usual price is $29.90, but Warehouse Club and NTUC members pay only $20.

Members can also grab the uniquely delicious and crunchy Amica Tortilla Chips Natural/ Chilli for the members’ price of only $3.45, down from the usual $4.95.

Then wash those chips down with Bavaria Premium Beer (6 x 500ml, usual price $29.75, members’ price $25.50) a clear, light-coloured pilsner containing nothing more than barley malt and hop. It is easy to drink with a pleasant, slightly bitter aftertaste.

Find more exciting May Day discounts at https://bit.ly/WHCMAY22.

Not a Warehouse Club member? No problem. Get a free Warehouse Club membership, just spend a minimum of $80 in a single receipt. This offer is valid only till May 24 and limited to the first 300 sign-ups.