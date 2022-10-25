Apple users urged to update firmware to fix critical flaws

The malware, which has also been found to imitate legitimate programs, is activated when users unknowingly attempt to install them.

Users of Apple products are once again urged to update the firmware on their devices to the latest iOS 16.1 and iPadOS 16 to fix a critical flaw, the ninth zero-day vulnerability the tech firm has reported that is exploited in the wild since the start of 2022.

In an alert on Monday, the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) said: “Users of affected products are advised to upgrade to the latest versions immediately.”

CSA said that successful exploitation of the vulnerability could allow an attacker to “perform arbitrary code execution with kernel privileges on the affected products”. It means hackers can run any command on and have complete control of the target system.

The vulnerability affects the following products:

iPhone 8 and later

iPad Pro (all models)

iPad Air 3rd generation and later

iPad 5th generation and later

iPad mini 5th generation and later

Users are also advised to enable automatic software updates by going to Settings > General > Software Updates > Enable Automatic Updates.

The flaw was reported to Apple by an anonymous researcher. In an advisory on its website published on Sunday, Apple said: “Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.”

Apple has issued advisories on eight zero-day vulnerabilities since January 2022.