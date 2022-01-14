 Mario Kart features Singapore backdrop, with Merlion, MBS and Flyer , Latest Tech News - The New Paper
Tech

Mario Kart features Singapore backdrop, with Merlion, MBS and Flyer

Mario Kart features Singapore backdrop, with Merlion, MBS and Flyer
PHOTO: NINTENDO via MOTHERSHIP.SG
Jan 14, 2022 06:07 pm

If you’re seeing some familiar sights while playing Mario Kart Tour, it ain’t your imagination. 

The mobile phone game launched its "Singapore Tour" on Jan 12, and features a new course called the Singapore Speedway as well as a Merlion-themed cart called the Roaring Racer.

The limited-time event will take place till Jan 25.

Naturally, the Singapore course featured some of our iconic locations. See if you can recognise them:

 

 


The Singapore Speedway is the 61st tour in the mobile game.

Vacation Luigi, a new variant, is introduced in this tour of the game.

Mr Lim Cheng Mong's daughter had gone on a six-week spending spree on the game Genshin Impact.
Singapore

Dad gets $20,000 credit card bill after daughter's gaming spree

Mario Kart Tour is available on the Apple app store and Google Play store.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

MOBILE APPSGAMES