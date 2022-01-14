Mario Kart features Singapore backdrop, with Merlion, MBS and Flyer

If you’re seeing some familiar sights while playing Mario Kart Tour, it ain’t your imagination.

The mobile phone game launched its "Singapore Tour" on Jan 12, and features a new course called the Singapore Speedway as well as a Merlion-themed cart called the Roaring Racer.

Luigi (Vacation) has donned his sunglasses and grabbed his suitcase, ready for a tour of the city! He debuts alongside the Roaring Racer in #MarioKartTour! Feel the beat as you ride through the city at night! pic.twitter.com/qjjcoJ5Wvh — Mario Kart Tour (@mariokarttourEN) January 12, 2022

The limited-time event will take place till Jan 25.

Naturally, the Singapore course featured some of our iconic locations. See if you can recognise them:





The Singapore Speedway is the 61st tour in the mobile game.

Vacation Luigi, a new variant, is introduced in this tour of the game.

Mario Kart Tour is available on the Apple app store and Google Play store.