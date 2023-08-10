WhatsApp introduces screen-sharing feature and landscape mode for video calls

The Meta-owned messaging service feature will let users broadcast a live view of their screen during video calls.

WhatsApp users can now share their screen while on a call, and let other participants see documents, presentations, photos and videos.

The Meta-owned messaging service feature will let users broadcast a live view of their screen during video calls. WhatsApp videos now also support landscape mode.

Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg announced the new features on Tuesday.

“Whether sharing documents for work, browsing photos with family, planning a vacation or shopping online with friends, or just helping grandparents with tech support – screen sharing lets you share a live view of your screen during the call,” said WhatsApp in a statement.

The screen-sharing feature, which is available for both Android and iOS users, allows the messaging app to take on the likes of Zoom, Google Meet and Microsoft Teams. It is being rolled out in a phased manner, so not all users will have it immediately.

To use screen sharing, users will need to have the latest version of WhatsApp before starting a video call with the person or group they want to share their screen with.

Once the call is connected, tap on the “share” icon at the bottom of the screen, and they can choose to either share a specific app or their entire screen with the people on the call.

As with Zoom or Teams, once you share your screen, the person or group on the other end of the call will be able to see everything happening on their device.

Video calls can also be done in landscape mode now, allowing users to get both a broader view and to see more of the call’s participants on the screen at once.

The feature was first explored in May, when it became available to Android beta testers.

Meta has rolled out new features in recent months to expand the use of WhatsApp, including channels to follow people and brands, instant video messaging, and the ability to edit sent messages.