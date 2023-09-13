Get Hooked SG owners sold their house and car for their maritime dreams

Nurhuda Mohd Saad, 37, and Adzman Abdul Rahman, 36, are the owners of Get Hooked SG, a boat rental service that facilitates fishing trips and scenic tours around the islands of Singapore.

With dreams of navigating Singapore's tourism waters, Nurhuda Mohd Saad and husband Adzman Abdul Rahman made the bold and risky decision of selling their house and car to start a boat rental business.

Launching a start-up is far from a smooth-sailing process. As new entrepreneurs, the couple faced challenges all at once – handling bookings, social media and operations, all while conducting the tours.

To make things even more challenging, Get Hooked SG began operations in 2022, in the wake of the pandemic when the government restricted group sizes.

Nevertheless, the duo persevered through their maritime course.

Nurhuda, 37, obtained her boat licence and rented a boat to learn the routes along Singapore’s north-eastern islands.

After buying a boat, the couple gave unofficial tours to their family and friends.

“My family was supportive, especially my mom who was excited about us opening a sea-based business,” said Nurhuda, whose passion for the sea had been nurtured from a young age.

“I come from the Orang Laut (sea people) and my grandparents stayed near the sea. Growing up, most of the time spent with my family was at the beach.

“My (maternal) grandfather was a fisherman. My late (paternal) grandfather was also in the Navy," she said.

Adzman, 36, was inescapably inspired by Nurhuda, and used to tag along with her and her family on the weekends for sea activities – from fishing to net casting.

Nurhuda recalled an incident when the couple were fishing with the family.

“Each of us caught a fish and shouted, ”Hooked-up” and another “Double Hooked-up” then “Triple Hooked-up” and so on – at one go! That was how the name ‘Get Hooked SG’ came about!” she said.

“It’s succinct, catchy, and easy for people to recall.”

Get Hooked SG sets sail daily from 10am to 11pm, offering a myriad of tours, including the Scenic and Sunset Tours to Pulau Ubin, which begins with a meal at Smith Marine, a floating eatery that doubles as a fish farm.

“The Scenic Tour is from 10am to 1pm. We have the Sunset Tour from 3.30pm to 6.30pm and the Sundown Tour, the first spooky theme tour in Singapore, from 7.30pm to 11pm," said Adzman.

