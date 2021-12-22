Travel

Land VTL capacity to be halved to 48 bus trips daily from Jan 21: MTI

New land VTL bus ticket sales has also been suspended for 30 days from Dec 23, 2021. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Kok Yufeng
Dec 22, 2021 12:20 pm

The number of travellers allowed to cross the Causeway under the land Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) scheme between Singapore and Malaysia will be halved from Jan 21 next year.

This temporary reduction in capacity will follow the suspension of new land VTL bus ticket sales for 30 days from 23.59pm on Wednesday (Dec 22) amid fears over the spread of the Omicron variant across many countries and regions.

In a statement, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said the reduction in capacity and ticket sales will be equivalent to 24 bus rides per day each way.

MTI said all travellers who already hold a ticket on a VTL bus can continue to travel under land VTL scheme.

Those who are not Singapore Citizens nor Singapore permanent residents can also continue to apply for their Vaccinated Travel Pass if they have not done so.

The announcement by the Singapore authorities comes just days after the land VTL scheme was expanded on Dec 20 to allow vaccinated Singapore citizens to enter Malaysia and vaccinated Malaysians to enter Singapore via the Causeway without quarantine.

The suspension of VTL airline ticket sales will take place from Dec 23 to Jan 20 next year.
Air and land VTL ticket sales suspended until Jan 20

When the scheme first launched on Nov 29, only citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders of the country they are entering could travel via the land VTL.

The number of bus trips allowed under the scheme was also increased just days ago.

When the land VTL scheme first launched, up to 2,880 travellers were allowed to cross the land border each day on 64 daily land VTL bus trips - 32 in each direction.

This capacity was increased to 4,320 people.

Bus operator Transtar Travel currently runs 48 bus services between Woodlands and Larkin Sentral daily under the expanded scheme while Malaysia's Causeway Link operates 52 services between Queen Street and Larkin Sentral daily.

Said MTI on Wednesday: "We will continue to monitor the situation closely and adjust the VTL (Land) capacity, taking into account the public health situation in both countries and globally."

The ministry also reminded land VTL travellers to adhere to the enhanced testing protocol strictly.

This includes an on-arrival supervised antigen rapid test (ART), as well as the seven-day ART protocol.

Travellers should also exercise personal responsibility, and minimise social interactions, refrain from high-risk mask-off activities and avoid large gatherings and crowded places for a week days from arrival, even if they have a negative daily ART result.

Travellers who are unwell, including those showing early or mild symptoms, should be socially responsible and seek medical attention immediately, said MTI.

According to media reports, land VTL bus tickets from Singapore to Johor Baru have all been snapped up for the rest of the year.

As at Dec 20, more than 24,540 travellers have left Singapore for Malaysia by bus since the land VTL was launched on Nov 29.

Another 12,455 were cleared to enter Singapore for the land VTL within the same period.

