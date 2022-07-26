 London's Heathrow airport says passenger cap has improved operations, Latest Travel News - The New Paper
Travel

London's Heathrow airport says passenger cap has improved operations

Earlier this month, the airport capped the number of passenger departures at 100,000 a day.PHOTO: REUTERS
Jul 26, 2022 03:14 pm

LONDON (REUTERS) - London's Heathrow said a decision to cap flight numbers after it struggled to cope with a rebound in travel had delivered a marked improvement in punctuality and baggage handling.

The airport capped the number of passenger departures at 100,000 a day earlier this month to limit queues, baggage delays and cancellations, to the consternation of some airlines.

It said on Tuesday (July 26) the decision had stabilised its operations, but it was still struggling with a lack of ground handlers.

Heathrow said the number of people employed in ground handling had fallen sharply during the pandemic, as airlines cut costs. It estimated that airline ground handlers were at around 70 per cent of pre-pandemic levels and said there had been no increase since January.

The airport said its first-half adjusted loss before tax reduced by £466 million (S$780) to £321 million as a result of higher passenger numbers, but said it was still struggling with a lack of ground handlers.

It does not expect to pay a dividend in 2022.

Heathrow wants to cap the total number of departing passengers at 100,000 a day for two months through to Sept 11.
"Airline ground handler performance has been much more stable since the cap came into effect, and we have seen a marked improvement in punctuality and baggage performance," it said.

