 Malaysia does away with filling up inbound traveller's card as Covid-19 is under control, Latest Travel News - The New Paper
Travel

Malaysia does away with filling up inbound traveller's card as Covid-19 is under control

The relaxation of the rule is aimed at simplifying the entry procedure for travellers to Malaysia.PHOTO: ST FILE
Jul 30, 2022 03:54 pm

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Inbound travellers to Malaysia from Monday (Aug 1) will no longer have to fill up the Traveller's Card on the MySejahtera app.

MySejahtera is akin to Singapore's TraceTogether app.

Malaysian immigration officials currently check the MySejahtera app on travellers' mobile phones to ensure they have declared their health status in the electronic Traveller's Card form before allowing them into the country.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said the relaxation of this rule is aimed at simplifying the entry procedure for travellers to Malaysia, due to the current state of the health system, which is at a good and controlled level.

"The Health Ministry will always increase the activity of monitoring internal symptoms among travellers at all international points of entry into Malaysia," Mr Khairy said in a statement Saturday (July 30).

On arrival, travellers detected to have a fever through the thermal scanner or found to be unwell will be referred for re-examination by the health department, he said.

After a health assessment is made and if there is a case of suspected illness due to infectious diseases such as Covid-19, monkeypox, MERS-CoV or others, the traveller will be referred to a nearby health facility for further check-up and treatment.

"Accordingly, all newly arrived travellers from abroad must practice self-health status monitoring, comply with the set standard operating procedures and are advised to go to a nearby health facility for examination if unwell," said Mr Khairy.

malaysiaHealthcarecovid-19IMMIGRATION LAWS