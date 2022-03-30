No toll charge for a week for land vehicles travelling between Johor and Singapore

Malaysia is estimating that at least 42,000 vehicles would enter the country every day.

KUALA LUMPUR - The Malaysian government on Wednesday (March 30) announced that all vehicles entering the country via the Johor-Singapore land borders will be exempted from toll payments for a week beginning from April 1.

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the decision to grant the exemption for travellers at the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex (CIQ) at the Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI) and the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex (KSAB) in Iskandar Puteri is to ensure smooth traffic following the reopening of the land borders.

"The toll exemption applies to all types of vehicles for seven days, from April 1 to April 7. This is to facilitate cross-border travel with Singapore. This exception is for Malaysians and users who top up or renew Touch 'n Go and SmartTag," Datuk Seri Ismail said in a statement.

Malaysia will reopen its border to international visitors from April 1, allowing travellers who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 to enter without quarantine.

Visitors will be required to undergo pre-departure tests, and antigen tests under professional supervision 24 hours after arrival.

Fully vaccinated people travelling between Singapore and Malaysia by land do not need to take any Covid-19 test.

At present, visitors can enter Malaysia only via the Singapore and Langkawi travel bubble for the fully vaccinated.

There will also no longer be any cap on the number of daily overland travellers - a major step up from the current arrangement where only about 4,000 people are allowed to travel on designated vaccinated travel lane (VTL) buses daily.

On Monday, Malaysia's Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong also announced that Singapore-registered vehicles entering Johor will not have to pay the RM20 (S$6.45) road charge for seven days, beginning from April 1.

He said the move will give motorists the opportunity to top up their Touch 'n Go cards in Johor, or register for Malaysia's Vehicle Entry Permit scheme.

Singaporeans and Singapore residents have not been able to enter Malaysia to top up their Touch 'n Go stored value cards, which are used to pay for the road charge. Others may have cards that have expired.

Malaysia is estimating that at least 42,000 vehicles would enter the country via the Johor Causeway and the Second Link every day.

"The government welcomes the return of Malaysians in Singapore and the arrival of Singaporeans to Malaysia with the reopening of the country's borders," Mr Ismail said.