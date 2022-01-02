Passenger tests positive, stays in plane toilet till landing hours later

A woman flying from the US to Switzerland tested positive for Covid-19 in mid-air, and isolated herself in the plane’s toilet till it landed in Iceland.

Ms Marisa Fotieo, an early childhood teacher in Chicago, was travelling from there with her father and brother.

They took an Icelandair flight with a scheduled stop in Reykjavik, and some time after take off Ms Fotieo felt she was getting a sore throat.

So she went to the toilet and tested herself with a rapid test kit she was carrying.

It showed she had the coronavirus infection.

Distraught, she approached a flight attendant, who then tried to find her a seat where she could sit without anyone else nearby. But the flight was full.

So she stayed in the toilet till they landed.

As she works with unvaccinated children, she said she was fully vaccinated and boosted and had been tested frequently. She had taken repeated tests just before leaving, and they had all been negative.

She managed to contact her school from the plane's toilet to alert the children's parents about her infection.

She also made videos.

In Reykjavik, she was tested again to confirm she was positive. She was.

Her 70-year-old father and brother tested negative and could fly on.

But Ms Fotieo remained in isolation for 10 days at a quarantine facility in Iceland, till she was cleared, on Dec 30.

She was full of praise for the flight attendant who took care of her, Ms Ragnhildur Eiríksdóttir, who even left Christmas gifts for her at the isolation facility.

"Coming out of this experience I have a new friend and I have a new outlook on how much flight attendants have to do," CNN quoted Ms Fotieo as saying.

Watch her video here: