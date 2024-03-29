 Scoot to step up number of flights to Tokyo, Seoul, Taipei, Latest Travel News - The New Paper
Scoot to step up number of flights to Tokyo, Seoul, Taipei

A Scoot spokesperson said the move aims to cater to demand and provide more travel options between the cities.ST PHOTO: JOYCE FANG
Elaine Lee
Mar 29, 2024 04:51 pm

From April 1, Scoot will operate more weekly flights from Singapore to South Korea, Japan and Taiwan.

In a media statement on March 28, the budget carrier said it will operate four direct flights from Singapore to Seoul each week, up from three.

It will also increase the number of weekly flights from Singapore to Taiwan, from 19 to 21.

In addition to these, Scoot will increase the number of services from Singapore to Tokyo and Seoul, that transit in Taipei.

There will be 12 flights to Tokyo via Taipei – up from seven – and five flights to Seoul via Taipei – up from four.

“This is to cater to demand and provide more travel options between Singapore, Taipei, Tokyo and Seoul,” a spokesperson said.

Scoot’s routes cover 15 countries and 72 destinations.

Details about flight and transit timings for the additional flights from April 1 can be found on Scoot’s website.

