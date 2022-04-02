 See the stars at Madame Tussauds music-themed exhibit in London, Latest Travel News - The New Paper
Travel

See the stars at Madame Tussauds music-themed exhibit in London

A Madame Tussauds employee with an interactive juke box and wax figures of David Bowie (left) and Ed Sheeran at the newly redesigned Music Festival zone featuring contemporary and historically famous stars in London.PHOTO: REUTERS
Pop star Rihanna's wax figure at the Music Festival zone of Madame Tussauds in London.PHOTO: REUTERS
Studio artist Caryn Mitman works on a wax figure of Taylor Swift at Madame Tussauds in London.PHOTO: REUTERS
Freddie Mercury's wax figure at Madame Tussauds in London.PHOTO: REUTERS
Apr 02, 2022 05:16 pm

LONDON (REUTERS) – Sporting red hair, a striped jumpsuit and eye-catching makeup, a new wax figure of late rock star David Bowie as alter-ego Ziggy Stardust was unveiled at Madame Tussauds in London on Thursday (March 31).

It completes a music-themed line-up at the museum.

Using measurements and images from a 1983 sitting, Madame Tussauds said it had worked with Bowie’s estate to create the figure.

It is the second to be made in the singer’s likeness at the wax museum.

The British singer-songwriter died from cancer in 2016, aged 69.

“David Bowie as Ziggy Stardust transcends generations and music genres,” said general manager Tim Waters of Madame Tussauds London.

“We were honoured to work with his estate in what would have been his 75th year and play our small part in keeping his inimitable legacy alive for generations to come.”

The new figure stands in the museum’s revamped Music Festival zone.

Other figures there include Amy Winehouse, Jimi Hendrix and Freddy Mercury.

There are also today’s stars, such as Beyoncé, Ed Sheeran, Rihanna and Taylor Swift.

