SIA apologises for confusion over e-mail on Covid-19 quarantine requirements in Malaysia

The changes indicated in the e-mail apply only to passengers travelling on non-vaccinated travel lane flights.

SINGAPORE - Singapore Airlines (SIA) has apologised for any confusion caused after an e-mail regarding changes to Covid-19 travel measures in Malaysia was sent to passengers.

On Tuesday evening (Nov 23), an SIA spokesman said that all customers booked on its flights from Singapore to Malaysia received an e-mail telling them about changes to pre-departure test requirements, as well as test and quarantine requirements upon arrival in Malaysia.

The spokesman said the e-mail was an automated update that is sent whenever there are changes to any travel advisories for Malaysia.

He clarified that the changes indicated in the e-mail, including quarantine requirements, apply only to passengers travelling on non-vaccinated travel lane flights.

However, the e-mail was also sent to passengers who booked vaccinated travel lane (VTL) flights.

Under the VTL, which will begin on Nov 29, those fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will not have to be quarantined.

The spokesman said: "We will be updating our travel advisory to make it clear that fully vaccinated customers who are travelling on VTL flights will be able to enter their destination quarantine-free. We apologise for any confusion caused."