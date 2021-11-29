Singapore-Malaysia land VTL: What documents do I need to enter Malaysia?

Only citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders of the country they are entering can travel via the land VTL for now.

SINGAPORE - Quarantine-free travel across the Causeway began under the land vaccinated travel lane (VTL) on Monday (Nov 29).

Only citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders of the country travellers are entering can use the land VTL for now.

The Straits Times looks at what documentation and protocols are needed when travelling to Malaysia from Singapore under the land VTL.

Q: What do I need to do to travel from Singapore to Malaysia via the land VTL?

A: Travellers need to have a bus ticket that displays their name as is on their passport, as well as the correct date and time of their trip.

They should also register at least seven days before their travel date for a vaccinated travel pass on the MySafeTravel portal and upload their Covid-19 vaccination proof. People vaccinated in Singapore can get this proof by downloading a Vaccination HealthCert using the Notarise portal.

Passengers will need to take a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test or a professionally administered antigen rapid (ART) test within 48 hours of departure. Children aged two and below - based on calendar year - are exempt from the pre-departure test.

Travellers who have taken a PCR test in Singapore for overseas travel will receive a digital test result certificate.

Those who do not receive the digital test result certificate or have taken a professionally administered ART test can request a physical certificate from the clinic. They have to digitally authenticate their test results with the clinic or via the Notarise website.

At the bus terminals in Singapore, travellers will need to show a valid pre-departure Covid-19 test, bus ticket, vaccination certificate and a copy of their long-term pass, if applicable.

Those who are vaccinated in Singapore can display their vaccination status using the Notarise online portal, HealthHub or TraceTogether apps.

Travellers must have passports with more than six months of validity. The passport must prove that the traveller has remained in Singapore for 14 days in a row before departing for Malaysia.

They should also download the MySejahtera app developed by the government of Malaysia that is used to monitor the Covid-19 outbreak there.

Proof of travel insurance is optional for now under the land VTL but will be required in the future when applications open to short-term travellers.

Q: Can I use an approved travel pass for the air VTL to travel under the land VTL to Malaysia?

A: No. Travellers who present a vaccinated travel pass applied for under the air VTL to fly to Malaysia will be denied boarding by the bus operator. They will need to make a new application.

Q: Do I need to buy a bus ticket for my child, if he is 12 years old or younger?

A: Yes, children must have their own bus tickets. They do not need vaccination certificates but are required to be accompanied by a vaccinated adult under the VTL.

Q: Can I transfer my bus ticket to someone else?

A: No. Bus tickets cannot be transferred or refunded.

One of the two bus operators, Transtar Travel, also does not allow travellers to update their passport details after purchasing their tickets. Those who fail to enter their details correctly at the point of entry will be denied entry.

The other bus operator, Handal Indah, allows passengers to update personal details keyed in wrongly such as passport expiry date and passport number by e-mailing feedback@causewaylink.com.my

Travellers can purchase their bus tickets only online.