 S.Korea to end pre-departure Covid test requirement for international arrivals, Latest Travel News - The New Paper
Travel

S.Korea to end pre-departure Covid test requirement for international arrivals

S.Korea to end pre-departure Covid test requirement for international arrivals
South Korea will end the pre-departure COVID-19 test rule for travellers to the country starting on Saturday (Sep 3).PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Aug 31, 2022 09:55 am

SEOUL (REUTERS) - South Korea will end the pre-departure Covid-19 test rule for travellers to the country starting on Saturday (Sep 3), Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday.

South Korea lifted most of its pandemic-related restrictions in May, but has maintained some of the strictest border measures among major economies, requiring inbound travellers to present a negative coronavirus test result taken before departure.

Daily Covid infections in the country have been hovering around 100,000 in recent weeks after reaching more than 180,000 in mid-August.

In her final note, Yoo Ju-eun apologised to her grandmother, parents and brother for "leaving first".
TV

South Korean actress Yoo Ju-eun dies of suicide at 27

Related Stories

Blackpink break own YouTube record with Pink Venom music video

Astro's Cha Eun-woo goes shirtless in photos on social media

'Who said you could have a child?': Korean man berates woman over crying baby onboard flight

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

South KoreaTOURISM & TRAVELcovid-19