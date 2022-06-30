S'pore-Desaru ferry tickets on sale from Thursday

The sale of tickets for Batam Fast's ferry service between Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal in Singapore and the Desaru Coast Ferry Terminal in Johor began on Thursday (June 30) at noon.

A return ticket costs $118, while a one-way ticket costs $70.

But from July 7 to Oct 6, the ferry operator is offering a special price of $98 for a return ticket for bookings through its website and social media pages.

The service will begin on Thursday, with the ferry leaving Singapore at 8.30am and from Desaru at 5.30pm. The trip each way takes about 40 minutes.

Previously, travellers could reach Desaru by taking a 30-minute ferry ride from Changi Ferry Terminal to Tanjung Belungkor Ferry Terminal in Kota Tinggi in Johor, followed by a 30- to 45-minute drive to Desaru.

But that ferry ride has been suspended since March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

For now, Batam Fast will run one return trip every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, but there are plans to increase the frequency.

Each passenger can hand-carry 10kg of luggage and check in 20kg of luggage for free. Excess baggage is charged at $1 per kg, and odd-size items such as bicycles will be charged at $10 per item.

Ferry tickets can be booked directly at www.batamfast.com, www.desaruferries.com, and www.desarucoast.com.