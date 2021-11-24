Travel

S'pore to review capacity for Malaysia land VTL on a weekly basis: Gan Kim Yong

Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong speaking to the media, on Nov 24, 2021.PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM MTI LIVESTREAM
The daily quota of travellers allowed to cross the Causeway under the upcoming land vaccinated travel lane (VTL) between Singapore and Malaysia will be reviewed on a weekly basis, Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong said on Wednesday (Nov 24).

In the initial phase of the land VTL, which starts on Monday (Nov 29), up to 2,880 people will be able to travel between the two countries each day.

If the public health situation in both countries allows for it, the daily capacity can be expanded week by week, Mr Gan told reporters at a virtual briefing after the Prime Minister's offices of both countries had earlier announced the launch of the land VTL.

But it will take some time before traffic on the Causeway will return to pre-pandemic levels, Mr Gan said.

Earlier today, he spoke to his Malaysian counterpart, Senior Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, via video conference to discuss the land VTL launch.

The ministers agreed to progressively expand the scheme but did not talk about specifics, Mr Gan shared.

A bus from Larkin Terminal in Johor Baru arriving at Queen Street Terminal in Singapore during the VTL land exercise on Nov 23, 2021. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO
"We discussed (that) it is not possible for us to revert back to the pre-pandemic situation where we have more than 100,000 people travelling across the causeway every day."

