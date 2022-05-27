S'poreans travelling to Japan need not undergo on-arrival test or quarantine from June 1

Travellers will still need to present a negative polymerase chain reaction test taken 72 hours before their departure.

Travellers from Singapore to Japan will no longer have to undergo an on-arrival test or serve quarantine when they arrive in Japan from June 1.

In an update of Japan's Foreign Affairs Ministry website on Friday (May 27), Singapore has been categorised as having the lowest virus risk, under the "blue" category, which comprises 98 countries and territories.

There are a total of three categories - red, yellow and blue - in order of descending virus risk.

Travellers from countries on the blue list, including the United States, China, Australia and South Korea, do not need to have an on-arrival test or serve quarantine regardless of their vaccination status.

However, they need to present a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test taken 72 hours before their departure.

Only small tour groups from countries on the blue list will be allowed into the country. Japan announced on Thursday that it will open its doors to small tour groups from June 10, but did not specify the maximum number of people allowed in each tour group.

Leisure travellers who wish to visit Japan must join guided tours.

Currently, vaccinated travellers from Singapore going to Japan need to present a negative PCR test taken 72 hours before departure and do an on-arrival test. They do not need to be quarantined. They also need to apply for a visa.

Travellers from countries in the red category, such as Fiji and Pakistan, are subjected to the strictest border measures which include a compulsory on-arrival test and at least a three-day quarantine.

Visitors from countries in the yellow category, such as Egypt and Portugal, are also required to serve quarantine and undergo an on-arrival test if they do not have a valid Covid-19 vaccination certificate. For those with the certificate, they need not complete any test or quarantine.