S'pore's new border measures: What you need to know if you're fully vaccinated and travelling

From Tuesday (Feb 22), Singapore will streamline border measures and put travellers into three main groups – those taking vaccinated travel lane (VTL) flights, from places with very low risk of Covid-19 and a third general travel category.

1. VTL scheme — vaccinated travellers can enter Singapore without quarantine from selected places

Australia

Testing/quarantine requirements

• Pre-departure test – either polymerase chain reaction (PCR) or antigen rapid test (ART) – is required.

• On-arrival testing also needed in most states.

• Arrivals must also test on or after day six in New South Wales.

• Only Western Australia still requires quarantine.

Some notable Covid-19 restrictions

• Most states require mask-wearing indoors.

• Check-in apps are common but vary according to state.

• Capacity limits are being eased.

Britain

Testing/quarantine requirements

• None.

Some notable Covid-19 restrictions

• Restrictions vary according to cities and locations.

• Masks are still required on public transport.

• All Covid-19 regulations are expected to be abolished in England on Feb 24.

Hong Kong

Testing/quarantine requirements

• Non-residents are banned from entering Hong Kong unless they travel in from the Chinese mainland or Macau.

Some notable Covid-19 restrictions

• Public gatherings are capped at two.

• Private gatherings are limited to people from two home addresses.

• No dining in eateries from 6pm to 5am daily.

India

Testing/quarantine requirements

• Random Covid-19 testing will be conducted on arriving passengers.

• Travellers have to monitor their health for 14 days after arrival, but there is no mandatory quarantine.

Some notable Covid-19 restrictions

• Restrictions vary according to state, but mask-wearing is common throughout the country.

• In Delhi and Mumbai, restaurants are operating at 50 per cent dine-in capacity.

Indonesia

Testing/quarantine requirements

• Pre-departure PCR test and on-arrival PCR test required.

• Mandatory ﬁve-day quarantine, with PCR test on day four.

• Exceptions are made for Batam and Bintan, where travellers do not have to serve quarantine.

Some notable Covid-19 restrictions

• In places such as Jakarta and Bali, restaurants, cafes and shopping malls must operate at 60 per cent capacity and close by 9pm.

• Travellers will have to stay within designated areas in Batam and Bintan.

Malaysia

Testing/quarantine requirements

• Pre-departure PCR test and on-arrival PCR test required.

Some notable Covid-19 restrictions

• Travellers must travel on designated VTL ﬂights.

• Masks are mandatory in public places.

• Dining in eateries is only for the fully vaccinated, subject to physical distancing.

South Korea

Testing/quarantine requirements

• Pre-departure PCR test and on-arrival PCR test required.

• Travellers must take a self-administered ART on day three and day ﬁve of arrival, and a PCR test on day six or seven if staying eight days or more.

Some notable Covid-19 restrictions

• Mask-wearing is required in public places and on public transport.

• Ban on gatherings of more than six people, as well as a 10pm curfew for restaurants and other high-risk facilities.

Thailand

Testing/quarantine requirements

• Pre-departure PCR test and on-arrival PCR test required.

• Travellers will also have to take another PCR test on day ﬁve of their stay.

• They must self-isolate at a designated hotel on day one and day ﬁve.

Some notable Covid-19 restrictions

• Masks are required at all times in public, both indoors and outdoors.

• Temperature checks are the norm.

United States

Testing/quarantine requirements

• Pre-departure test or documentation of recent recovery from Covid-19 required for travellers aged two and above.

• Self-quarantine is recommended, but not mandatory.

Some notable Covid-19 restrictions

• Several states have hardly any restrictions at all.

• Some states have indoor mask mandates in place and vaccination requirements to dine in restaurants.

Philippines

Testing/quarantine requirements

• Pre-departure PCR test needed.

Some notable Covid-19 restrictions

• Masks are required in public places.

• Restrictions across states vary based on alert levels set by health authorities.

What happens if you are a fully vaccinated traveller returning to Singapore from a VTL country/region?

Testing/quarantine requirements

• Pre-departure PCR test or professionally administered ART required.

• Traveller will have to take a supervised self-swab ART at a testing centre within 24 hours of arrival.

Some notable Covid-19 restrictions

• Traveller will have to ﬂy into Singapore on a designated VTL ﬂight.

• Eligible work permit holders and short-term visitors will need to apply for a pass to use the VTLs.

2. Category 1 — travellers from places deemed to have very low risk of Covid-19 infection can enter Singapore without quarantine

China

Testing/quarantine requirements

• Not applicable. Entry into China is limited to specific groups of foreign visitors such as diplomats and those with valid work permits.

• Holiday travel is not allowed.

Some notable Covid-19 restrictions

• Local governments have conducted mass-testing and locked down cities in their bid to eliminate outbreaks.

• Masks are necessary on public transport and to enter malls.

Taiwan

Testing/quarantine requirements

• Not applicable. Only Taiwanese are allowed to enter the island.

• Exemptions will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.

Some notable Covid-19 restrictions

• Everyone must wear a mask upon leaving their living quarters, except in specific settings.

• Temperatures are taken at all businesses and public facilities.

What happens if you are a fully vaccinated traveller returning to Singapore from a country/region in Category 1 of Singapore’s risk classification system?

Testing/quarantine requirements

• Pre-departure test (either PCR or ART) within two days before departure for Singapore required.

• Traveller will have to take a supervised self-swab ART at a testing centre within 24 hours of arrival.

Some notable Covid-19 restrictions

• Traveller can fly into Singapore on any flight.

• Traveller must not have travelled to any places deemed to have higher risk of Covid-19 in the seven days prior to departure.

3. General travel category — travellers must serve a seven-day stay-home notice upon arrival

Japan

Testing/quarantine requirements

• Pre-departure test within 72 hours. Borders are strictly closed except to citizens and foreigners with re-entry permits for now.

• From March 1, Japan will ease its entry ban for the purposes of work and study, but not for leisure. Up to 5,000 arrivals will be allowed each day. Quarantine requirements will depend on whether Singapore is a “designated country”.

Some notable Covid-19 restrictions

• Restrictions vary by prefecture but there are no legal penalties on mask-wearing or limits on group size.

• Eateries in Tokyo are under quasi-emergency curbs. For now, they have been asked to close by 9pm, with dine-in alcohol service to stop by 8pm.

What happens if you are a fully vaccinated traveller returning to Singapore from a country/region in the general travel category?

Testing/quarantine requirements

• Pre-departure test (ART or PCR) within two days before departure for Singapore required.

• Traveller will have to serve a seven-day stay-home notice and take a PCR test before the end of the period.

Some notable Covid-19 restrictions

• Travellers can fall into this category even if they are flying in from a VTL country. (E.g. A traveller who flies in on a non-designated flight from a VTL country will fall into this category.)