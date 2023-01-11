 Thailand plans to introduce $12 tourist fee from June, Latest Travel News - The New Paper
Thailand plans to introduce $12 tourist fee from June

Tourism is a crucial sector in South-east Asia’s second-largest economy.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Jan 11, 2023 03:09 pm

BANGKOK - Thailand plans to start collecting a 300 baht (S$11.90) fee from foreign tourists arriving in the country beginning in June, with the money raised to support visitors involved in accidents and develop tourist destinations, a minister said on Wednesday.

Tourism is a crucial sector in South-east Asia’s second-largest economy and contributed about 12 per cent of gross domestic product before the pandemic.

“Fees won’t be collected from foreigners with work permits and border passes,” said Tourism Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, adding that Thailand expects 25 million tourist arrivals this year.

The proposal was first considered last year and is subject to Cabinet approval.

Tourism spending is forecast to reach at least 2.38 trillion baht this year, said Mr Phiphat.

In 2019, Thailand welcomed nearly 40 million arrivals. - REUTERS

