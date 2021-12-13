Tightened border rules in S'pore, VTL countries in response to Covid-19 variant Omicron

The Republic and several countries with which it has started vaccinated travel lanes (VTLs) have introduced new border measures following the emergence of the Covid-19 variant Omicron.

Here is a look at some of the stricter requirements that were announced in recent weeks that will affect vaccinated air travellers.

Singapore

Initial measures: Traveller to take a pre-departure swab test (polymerase chain reaction, or PCR/antigen rapid test, or ART) within two days of departure to Singapore, and an on-arrival PCR swab test.

Additional measure: Traveller to take self-administered ARTs daily till seven days. The tests on days three and seven have to be done at a testing centre.

Malaysia

Initial measures: Traveller to take a Covid-19 PCR test 72 hours before departure, and another PCR test on arrival.

Additional measure: Traveller to take pre-departure test 48 hours before departure, down from 72 hours. He also has to take ARTs on the second, fourth and sixth day after arrival, and undergo a professionally administered ART on the third and fifth day.

United States

Initial measures: Traveller to show negative Covid-19 test result obtained within three days of day of departure.

Additional measure: All travellers, including vaccinated ones, must show negative Covid-19 test taken within one day before flight to the US.

Australia

Initial measures: Traveller to take a Covid-19 PCR swab test within three days of departure to New South Wales, Victoria and Australian Capital Territory, and a test within 24 hours of arrival. Traveller must also take additional tests from day five, depending on the state he is travelling to.

Additional measure: Traveller has to isolate for at least 72 hours on arrival.

Britain

Initial measures: Traveller to take a PCR or ART on or before the second day of arrival in Britain.

Additional measure: Traveller must take a pre-departure Covid-19 test (PCR or ART) within 48 hours of his flight. Traveller must also take a PCR test for the on-arrival test, and has to self-isolate until he receives a negative result.