Travel’s back, celebrate with $227 tickets to Seoul

K-pop, K-drama, K-food, there’s so much to love about Korea. And now, with travel restrictions mostly gone, here comes a new reason to visit.

South Korea’s first low-cost carrier to fly to Singapore is offering a seat for as low as S$227.

T’way (pronounced tee-way, it seems) will start operations this weekend, said a post on Changi Airport’s Facebook page.

Promo fares available till the end of June also include a business class ticket for S$897.

T’way will operate twice-weekly flights from Incheon, using an A330-300 aircraft, South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency reported.

The airline had to suspend most of its international flights over the past two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic, and suffered heavy losses.

It now operates to three Chinese cities and the Pacific island of Saipan, and plans to start flights to other South-east Asian destinations too.