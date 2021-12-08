Ultraman's here, and who will he take on next?

What happens when a Godzilla-like monster pops up in Gardens by the Bay? Well, Ultraman swoops in and saves - Singapore tourism.

At least, hopefully, in one key market, the home of the superhero, Japan. That, after nearly two years of the pandemic, seems to be what the Singapore Tourism Board has in mind, with the release of the first episode of an Ultraman series set right here.

The three-minute episode is fully in Japanese, but does that matter, really, when there is all the action to watch, in such a familiar setting?

The supermonster rears up, as tall as the Supertrees, and tourists scream and run, when Ultraman turns up, doing what no plane has ever done, flying between two of the towers of Marina Bay Sands.

And it’s all over in less than a minute from there. The monster bites the dust and the superhero and grateful tourists bow to each other, very Japanese.

The series, Ultraman: A New Power Of Singapore, is produced by Japanese special effects studio Tsuburaya Productions. It is part of a virtual campaign by the Singapore Tourism Board in Japan as the two countries mark 55 years of diplomatic relations. The Japanese superhero is also celebrating its 55th anniversary this year.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who shared a clip of the first episode on Facebook, said he enjoyed it. "Relieved to know that one of my regular jalan jalan spots is safe under the protection of Ultraman!"

He said he looked forward to seeing where Ultraman will appear next in Singapore.

But hang on now, what is this at the end? Apparently a teaser for what’s coming, and it shows - gasp - the Merlion looking sinister? Oh no, what’s going on?

Episode 2 of the tourism series will be released on Dec 14, and the finale on Dec 21.