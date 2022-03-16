 Vietnam ends Covid-19 quarantine for international travellers, Latest Travel News - The New Paper
Travel

Vietnam ends Covid-19 quarantine for international travellers

Vietnam ends Covid-19 quarantine for international travellers
Vietnam announced an end to quarantine for international travellers on Wednesday (March 16), as it seeks to restart its tourism industry after two years of strict Covid-19 restrictions.PHOTO: AFP
Mar 16, 2022 03:02 pm

HANOI (AFP) - Vietnam announced an end to quarantine for international travellers on Wednesday (March 16), as it seeks to restart its tourism industry after two years of strict Covid-19 restrictions.

The only virus requirement for visitors will be a negative Covid-19 test, the country's ministry of health said in a statement.

The communist state's tourism sector was worth up to US$32 billion (S$44 billion) a year before the pandemic, but it ground to a standstill during the pandemic as the government restricted travel.

Virus curbs have slowly been eased in recent months, with visitors trickling back in since November to play golf at resorts, under a bubble arrangement.

Vietnam also announced the resumption of 15 days' visa-free travel for citizens from 13 countries: Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Britain, Russia, Japan, South Korea, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland and Belarus.

The country, which has a population of 97 million, is still reporting nearly 200,000 new Covid-19 cases a day as the Omicron variant sweeps through.

Actors Mark Wahlberg (left) and Tom Holland star in the film Uncharted.
World

Vietnam blocks movie over South China Sea map

Related Stories

Vietnamese woman loses 30kg in 4 months after boyfriend's betrayal

Resolute Thais get past Vietnam, set up final clash with Indonesia

Thailand get upperhand over Vietnam, thanks to Chanathip's double

But the health ministry says the situation "remains under control" with hospitalisation and death rates staying low.

Officials attribute that to the high vaccination rate, with 98 per cent of adults fully inoculated according to the health ministry.

The country is making efforts to roll out booster jabs to the population while preparing to vaccinate children and young teenagers.

More On This Topic
Uncertainty, staffing shortage loom as Vietnam heads towards fully reopening to foreign tourists
Indonesia eases Covid-19 test rules for domestic travel
Related Stories
Hong Kong to close beaches as Covid-19 outbreak persists, local media say
Hazmat suits and panic buying: Covid-19 pandemic images return to China
Why do some people never get Covid-19?
Quick guide to S'pore's simplified Covid-19 rules from March 15
Hong Kong's Covid-19 death rate highest in the world
What is known about Covid-19's Omicron BA.2 sub-variant
27,000 kids infected with Covid-19 since Omicron wave started: How parents coped with it
askST: Can vaccination reduce symptoms of long Covid-19?
Subtle shift in China's Covid-19 approach but full reopening unlikely soon
Will adults need a 4th Covid-19 vaccine dose? It's too soon to know, say US experts

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

VietnamTourismcovid-19coronavirus