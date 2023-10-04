 Watch out for bears, Japan issues safety warning to those visiting mountains, Latest Travel News - The New Paper
Watch out for bears, Japan issues safety warning to those visiting mountains
Bear sightings and attacks have been on the rise in Japan.PHOTO: ST FILE
Keval Singh Correspondent
Oct 04, 2023 06:11 pm

Japan has issued a safety warning to people visiting its mountains during autumn to watch out for bears.

During that period, bears typically eat a lot of acorns, or nuts which grow on oak trees, as they prepare for winter hibernation.

But the nuts are in short supply in 2023, an environment ministry official said, which means hungry bears may emerge from their habitats and look for food elsewhere, including in human settlements.

So bear sightings may become more common, the authorities said.

An official in charge of wildlife management advised visitors not to scream or run when encountering the animal.

“Move slowly back without taking eyes off the animal,” the official said.

Visitors are also advised to turn back if they come across paw marks or bear excrement.

In addition, it would help to carry bear bells, speak loudly and even carry bear spray, the authorities said.

Deaths and injuries caused by bears have been increasing, according to the Environment Ministry.

Between April and July 2023, there were a record 54 such cases, the highest since record-keeping began in 2007, according to NHK World.

During the same period, bears were spotted 7,967 times, the second-highest number in five years.

According to The Japan Times, the number may be higher because some cases would not have been reported.

